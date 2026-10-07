Patriots Work Out $6 Million Former Bills Starter With OL Uncertainty

The New England Patriots are peeping at the offensive line as injuries and iffy play have created some fickleness on the right side.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that New England worked out five free agents, including veteran offensive tackle Cody Ford.

Ford was joined by defensive back Stephen Hall, tight end Josh Kattus, center Jaren Kump and running back Jamaal Williams.

Ford stands out from the group because of his experience and ability to play multiple positions.

The former second-round pick has made 42 career starts and spent his first three seasons with the Buffalo Bills before later playing for the Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati released him Aug. 24 after three seasons with the organization.

New England’s interest also comes with starting right guard Mike Onwenu on injured reserve and starting right tackle Morgan Moses having some question marks of his own.

Moses Drawing Scrutiny at Right Tackle

Moses hasn’t enjoyed the same level of consistency he provided during New England’s run to the Super Bowl last season.

Before the Patriots’ Week 4 win over Buffalo, Pro Football Focus had Moses at a 56.9 overall grade, which ranked 55th among 69 qualifying tackles.

His 72.2 pass-blocking grade was considerably better, but his 54.8 run-blocking mark ranked 51st. Moses had also surrendered five pressures and committed three penalties through 165 offensive snaps, although he had yet to allow a sack, per PFF.

Those numbers prompted Patriots analyst Brett Alper to raise a more drastic possibility after PFF published its latest offensive tackle data.

“It might be time to bench Morgan Moses,” Alper wrote on X.

It might be time to bench Morgan Moses https://t.co/zI3o3RKc1u — Brett Alper (@TheRealAlper) October 6, 2026

Moses’ health has added to the situation.

The 35-year-old missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before the Buffalo game because of a foot injury, then returned on a limited basis Friday and entered the contest listed as questionable. He ultimately dressed and started in New England’s 29-26 victory.

Therefore, New England doesn’t necessarily need to make a change at right tackle ASAP. But having a veteran option available would give the coaching staff some insurance if Moses’ health or performance looms larger.

Ford Offers Patriots Position Flexibility

Ford, 29, has spurred his NFL career with laudable versatility.

The Bills selected him No. 38 overall in the 2019 NFL draft, and he went on to start 29 games during three seasons in Buffalo. His role became even more varied when in Cincinnati.

In 2024, Ford became the first Bengals offensive player since at least 1980 to start at four different positions in the same season, according to Elias. His starts included left tackle, left guard, right tackle and an extra tight end role.

The Bengals rewarded Ford with a two-year extension in March 2025 that was worth $6 million. He appeared in 50 regular-season games with 10 starts for Cincinnati before being released this summer.

That versatility has more value for New England right now because Onwenu is unavailable. The Patriots placed the starting guard on injured reserve Sept. 22 because of an ankle injury, removing a sturdy piece from their offensive line.

A workout doesn’t equate to a signing, but Ford’s previous work makes him more than a routine name passing through Foxborough.

With Onwenu sidelined and Moses facing a foot issue and early-season scrutiny, the Patriots appear to be keeping their doors open up front.