Patriots’ Drake Maye Issues A.J. Brown Admission Before Bears Game

Drake Maye is taking some of the blame for A.J. Brown‘s difficult return to the New England Patriots lineup.

Brown endured a frustrating afternoon against the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 18, hauling in just three of his 10 targets for 27 yards during New England’s 26-19 victory.

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver had several drops, including missed ones for hefty gains.

But Maye isn’t worried about his star receiver, and the former UNC star acknowledged on Tuesday his own faults may have contributed to Brown’s issues.

“I wish I had some throws back, some attempts targeted his way,” Maye said, per Patriots on CLNS.

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The Patriots quarterback also harped on the importance of moving forward, with New England preparing for a quick turnaround against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football.

An additional comment certainly put forth a vote of confidence for Brown.

“I mean, that’s A.J. Brown,” Maye said.

Maye Takes Some Responsibility Amid A.J. Brown’s Struggles

Brown’s Week 6 showing was disappointing considering the anticipation around his return.

The Patriots acquired the former Philadelphia Eagles standout in a blockbuster offseason trade, but a high-ankle sprain suffered during New England’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks sidelined him for four consecutive games.

His long-awaited return featured several missed openings, although the problems weren’t entirely one-sided.

In his Oct. 19 film breakdown for Patriots.com, Evan Lazar highlighted the chemistry issues between the quarterback and receiver.

Lazar noted that Brown was officially credited with two drops, while other incompletions included a pass batted at the line of scrimmage and a slant that Maye was forced to throw farther in front of Brown than intended.

There were also upward-looking signs. According to Lazar’s analysis, only one of Brown’s 10 targets qualified as a tight-window throw, suggesting the veteran was having barely any trouble generating separation.

Maye also defended Brown right after Sunday’s victory, revealing that he had spoken with the receiver in the locker room.

“I told him I’m going to keep coming his way,” Maye said.

The quarterback finished Sunday’s win completing 18 of 32 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns. And the victory lengthened New England’s winning streak to three games and improved its record to 4-2.

Patriots Could Use a Brown Bounce-Back vs. Bears

Brown can respond when the Patriots visit Chicago on Thursday, Oct. 22.

The 29-year-old sounded eager to move past Sunday’s performance when speaking to reporters Tuesday.

“I watched the film, I put it to bed and I’m looking forward,” Brown said, per MassLive’s Mark Daniels.

The urgency when it comes to Brown’s return to form has only increased following the Patriots’ latest injury blow.

Fellow wide receiver Romeo Doubs was placed on injured reserve Monday after falling to a shoulder injury while catching a 42-yard touchdown against the Jets, leaving Brown, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III as New England’s wide receivers still on the active roster.

Brown’s health also hangs in the balance as a potential storyline.

Via the Patriots’ official injury report, he was listed as a limited participant Tuesday because of his ankle. However, Brown indicated to reporters that his ankle felt good following Sunday’s return.

With Doubs unavailable and a short week ahead, the Patriots may need Brown to step up big time if they want to walk away from Chicago in triumphant fashion.

And judging by Maye’s latest comments, the quarterback has no intention of losing faith in his top receiving target.