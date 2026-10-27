Patriots’ Drake Maye Gives His Stance on A.J. Brown’s Quiet Return

The New England Patriots are waiting for A.J. Brown to burst out with a spectacular performance, and Drake Maye believes feeding him more can lead to a top-notch game.

During a Monday, Oct. 26, appearance on WEEI’s “Rich & Ken with Ted Johnson,” the quarterback was confident in his teammate in the midst of a delicate return from an ankle injury.

The comments followed Thursday’s 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears, when Brown finished with three receptions for 48 yards. New England fell to 4-3, ending a three-game winning streak.

With the offense seeking more from its high-profile addition, Maye doesn’t want to overcomplicate the way forward.

Drake Maye Backs A.J. Brown Amid Patriots’ Offensive Questions

Asked about getting the wideout going, Maye insisted on patience and continued involvement.

“Keep playing within the offense. And I think give him some more chances. Obviously he’s a great player. He’s got an unbelievable attitude and he’s attacking each and every week. I think it’s only a matter of time before he can get out there and take advantage of chances and make a lot of plays,” he said, via a clip shared by WEEI.

Those words matter because the production since Brown’s return has lagged behind the attention he has received.

Across the past two contests, he has caught six of 16 targets for 75 yards. That works out to a 37.5% completion rate on throws in his direction, leaving much area for improvement.

There have been things to celebrate beneath those totals.

In his film review of the victory over the Jets, Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar credited the pass catcher’s route running and ability to get open. Although he recorded two official drops, Lazar viewed his separation as a positive following the high ankle sprain.

So, the good news for Maye is opportunities have existed, at least. But converting them has typically gone awry.

His remarks point to building up comfortability. And he also made clear that he appreciates how his teammate has approached the work as he strives for better results.

Mike Vrabel Also Expresses Confidence in Brown

Head coach Mike Vrabel answered a query about Brown Monday in the middle of his own WEEI interview on “The Greg Hill Show.”

“No, I don’t have any concern,” Vrabel said when asked about the receiver’s recovery, via Boston.com’s Hayden Bird.

The coach confronted the recent drops and a contested opportunity against Chicago. But Vrabel urged patience and stressed restoring an offensive rhythm with whatever personnel is ready for gameday, irrespective of Brown’s availability.

Lazar’s breakdown of the Bears matchup supplied more detail about the obstacles. Chicago gave Brown extra attention, shading coverage toward his side early and positioning defenders in his slant windows.

Even so, he picked up gains of 18, 16 and 14 yards on his three catches. Those completions showed he could contribute past the deep attempts that failed to connect.

The ensuing step for New England is flipping those individual gains into sustained production to lead the receiving corps.

In the end, Maye’s no-fear feeling about hurling the ball Brown’s way is a welcoming sign for an All-Pro aiming to get back on track.