Patriots’ Drake Maye Reveals Past Prediction on ‘Fearless’ Undrafted Hero

Efton Chism III needed one hand to make the catch that put the New England Patriots ahead of the Buffalo Bills.

Drake Maye needed more than one play to explain why he trusted Chism with the game on the line.

Chism caught a 19-yard pass on New England’s final touchdown drive Sunday, Oct. 4. Four plays later, he hauled in Maye’s 23-yard throw with one hand, giving the Patriots a lead they held for a 29-26 win. The receiver finished with two catches for 42 yards, both on the drive that decided the game.

Asked Wednesday about their relationship, Maye said Chism’s performance matched what he had seen since the receiver came to New England. And the former UNC quarterback saw big things down the line for Chism.

“I think from day one, you can tell a guy, from my experience, a receiver that, ‘Man, he’s got a chance to make some plays,’” Maye said, via the Patriots’ press conference transcript. “And you saw that with Chiz, and you saw it 1-on-1s. You see it; he’s fearless.”

Maye Lauds the Work Behind Chism’s Highlight

The one-handed touchdown drew the attention, but Maye singled out Chism’s earlier reception as the play that helped make it possible.

“That catch over the middle I thought was the one that led to the great catch,” Maye said.

He then turned to a contribution that never appears in a receiving line: “He’s finishing in the run game. He’ll block the guys, shielding them off as I was running around the corner.”

Those details means something Sunday because Chism’s chance came suddenly. Mack Hollins left the Buffalo game with a calf injury, and Chism took advantage of the additional work. The Patriots’ game analysis credited the receiver with seizing his opportunity after Hollins went out.

Maye described how Chism works to prepare for those moments.

“He comes in every day, enjoys trying to see my side of things, asks questions and tries to get on the same page,” the quarterback said. “And that’s what ends up happening. You start seeing the results.”

Chism’s Moment Could Grow Against Raiders

Chism’s ability to make catches was established at Eastern Washington.

He finished his college career with 346 receptions for 3,852 yards and 37 touchdowns. His 120 catches in 2024 broke the school’s single-season record previously held by Cooper Kupp, via the Patriots.

Chism joined New England as an undrafted free agent in 2025.

Head coach Mike Vrabel indicated Monday that Chism’s performance against Buffalo could lead to more playing time. Vrabel said players who capitalize on chances earn more of them and noted that New England had been finding ways to use Chism at different receiver spots.

The Patriots may need him again soon. Hollins didn’t practice Wednesday as the team prepared to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11. His status for the game remains to be determined.

In the end, Chism’s touchdown showed what he can do when Maye surfaces a chance to make a tricky catch. Vrabel and Co. can only hope for more of that vs. Las Vegas this weekend.