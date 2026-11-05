Patriots Named Trade Suitor for ‘Twitchy’ WR Who Drake Maye Played With in College

The New England Patriots have been named in an intriguing trade proposal involving a player that quarterback Drake Maye knows really well.

WEEI’s Brian Ferzoco identified Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs as one of five potential trade targets for New England in a November 4 article.

The proposed move would reunite Maye with his former University of North Carolina teammate, who has requested a trade amid Indianapolis’ disappointing 2-6 start.

“Pop [Douglas] reminds me a lot of a guy I played with in college, Josh Downs,” Maye said. “They do a lot of the same things: can’t guard them in a phone booth, they’re twitchy.”

With the Patriots sitting at 5-3 and dealing with multiple injuries at wide receiver, the possibility of adding a proven weapon for Maye has become an increasingly compelling storyline ahead of the November 10 NFL trade deadline.

Patriots Floated as Landing Spot for Josh Downs

Ferzoco pointed to New England’s depleted receiving corps as a major reason to consider acquiring Downs, who is playing in the final season of his rookie contract.

The Patriots entered 2026 with high expectations for their receivers following the additions of A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs. However, injuries have disrupted those plans, leaving Maye without several of his top targets.

Downs, meanwhile, could be available as the Colts continue reshaping their roster.

“The young receiver has gotten off to a relatively quiet start to the season on a struggling Colts team that appears to be shifting into sell mode,” Ferzoco wrote.

The 25-year-old has recorded 30 receptions for 330 yards and one touchdown through eight games.

Ferzoco argued that Downs’ preexisting relationship with Maye could make a midseason transition easier than it would be for other potential additions.

The two played together at North Carolina during the 2022 season, when Downs caught 94 passes for 1,029 yards and 11 touchdowns with Maye as his quarterback.

That familiarity could be valuable for a Patriots team attempting to strengthen its playoff position without disrupting its offensive chemistry.

New England has already invested significant resources in its receiving corps, including the first-round draft pick surrendered to acquire Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Consequently, any deal involving Downs would require the Patriots to weigh their immediate needs against the long-term value of additional draft capital.

Ferzoco did not outline specific trade compensation in his proposal.

Josh Downs Addresses Trade Situation as Deadline Approaches

Downs’ future with Indianapolis remains uncertain following the team’s decision to trade two prominent veterans.

The Colts sent All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers in separate deals.

Downs subsequently addressed his own situation Wednesday, November 4, pushing back when a reporter characterized his trade request as telling Indianapolis that he no longer wanted to remain with the franchise.

“Those weren’t my words,” Downs said, according to The Athletic‘s James Boyd on X.

Downs emphasized that he remains under contract with Indianapolis and intends to focus on his responsibilities with the organization.

His comments followed Colts head coach Shane Steichen’s confirmation that the receiver had requested a trade.

For New England, the situation arrives as Brown continues recovering from ankle and knee problems.

Brown did not practice Wednesday, while Romeo Doubs remains on injured reserve. Veteran receiver Mack Hollins, however, returned to practice on a limited basis after missing four games with a calf injury.

That potential reinforcement could affect how aggressively the Patriots pursue additional receiving help.

Nevertheless, Downs’ age, contractual situation and established chemistry with Maye make him an intriguing option for New England.

The Patriots have until Tuesday, November 10, to determine whether a reunion is worth pursuing.