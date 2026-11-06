Patriots Floated to Reunite With 9-Year Brady-Era CB in Trade

The New England Patriots could address a legitimate defensive gap by bringing back a player from the 2010s.

ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell floated the possibility of New England reuniting with former Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, who currently plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The two-time Super Bowl champion spent nine seasons in New England before departing after the 2024 campaign.

And since injuries have been unpredictable in the Patriots’ secondary that’s typically strong at full health, Jones’ experience is helpful without requiring a blockbuster deal.

ESPN Floats Jonathan Jones Reunion With Patriots Before Trade Deadline

In his Thursday, Nov. 5, trade deadline analysis, Barnwell marked Jones as a prospective target for New England.

“The Patriots could also look into reuniting with a longtime member of the organization in Jonathan Jones,” Barnwell wrote.

The analyst pointed to Jones’ performance in a bit of action with Philadelphia.

Jones has allowed opposing quarterbacks to post a 78.3 passer rating when targeting him this season, according to Barnwell.

Barnwell feels the veteran would be an upgrade over Charles Woods as New England’s fourth cornerback.

Jones, 33, was playing the 2025 season with the Washington Commanders before signing a one-year contract with Philadelphia in March.

He appeared in 144 regular-season games during his first 10 NFL seasons, making 78 starts and recording 11 interceptions.

A reunion comes with a recent injury, though. Jones missed Philadelphia’s game against Washington on Nov. 1 because of a hamstring injury and stayed sidelined at practice Thursday.

There’s no indication that the Eagles are actively shopping Jones or that New England has contacted Philadelphia about a trade.

Why Patriots Could Target Cornerback Help Despite Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis

The Patriots have had bad luck keeping their starting secondary healthy throughout the 2026 season.

Christian Gonzalez has handled a shoulder injury, while Carlton Davis III missed multiple games because of a lingering neck issue.

Davis returned for New England’s 24-19 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 1, but he remained a limited practice participant Wednesday ahead of the Packers matchup.

According to the Patriots’ official website, Gonzalez, Davis and Marcus Jones had played just 54 defensive snaps together entering the Miami game.

So, Jones’ versatility of being able to play both outside and in the slot seems useful to head coach Mike Vrabel.

The Auburn product also brings postseason expertise, having won Super Bowls LI and LIII with New England.

The Eagles’ true likelihood of moving him is unknown, but Barnwell’s idea isn’t too far from reality when Jones’ budget cost and the Patriots’ DB injury problems come into play.