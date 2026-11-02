Patriots’ Under-Fire Kicker Isn’t in Doghouse After 4th Miss

The New England Patriots have received a firm message from head coach Mike Vrabel regarding their kicking situation.

Vrabel addressed Andy Borregales’ latest missed field goal Monday, Nov. 2, making it clear that the second-year kicker needs to improve despite retaining the organization’s confidence.

Borregales missed a 40-yard attempt during New England’s 24-19 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 1, marking his fourth missed kick of the season when including extra points.

The Patriots overcame the mistake to improve to 5-3, but Vrabel’s response indicated that the ongoing struggles aren’t being overlooked.

Mike Vrabel Delivers Firm Message to Patriots Kicker Andy Borregales

Speaking with reporters Monday, Vrabel acknowledged the need for improvement after Borregales missed another field goal.

NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry shared the coach’s remarks on X, which included a pointed reminder about accountability.

“That needs to get corrected. Got a lot of confidence in Andy… We have to make our kicks. Everybody has a job here.”

Vrabel’s comments balanced confidence in Borregales with an expectation that the kicker deliver more consistent results.

The miss against Miami came during the second quarter, with New England trailing 6-3.

Borregales pushed his 40-yard attempt wide right, leaving the Patriots without points following a 12-play possession that consumed more than seven minutes.

The failed opportunity prevented New England from tying the game, and Miami ultimately carried a 13-3 advantage into halftime.

Borregales had previously connected on a 34-yard field goal in the opening quarter, accounting for the Patriots’ only points of the first half.

Although he made all three of his extra-point attempts after halftime, his missed field goal contributed to New England’s offensive struggles before its comeback.

The Patriots eventually scored 21 unanswered points behind quarterback Drake Maye, who threw touchdown passes to Kyle Williams and DeMario Douglas while adding a rushing score.

Patriots’ Andy Borregales Has Experienced Inconsistent 2026 Season

Borregales’ latest mistake continued an uneven second NFL season after he established himself as New England’s kicker during his rookie campaign.

According to the Patriots’ official statistics, the 23-year-old has converted 10 of his 13 field-goal attempts through eight games, giving him a 76.9% success rate.

He has also connected on 20 of 21 extra-point attempts.

Those numbers represent a decline from his rookie season, when Borregales made 27 of 32 field goals for an 84.4% conversion rate. He also converted 53 of 55 extra points in 2025.

New England originally selected Borregales in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft, giving the former Miami standout an opportunity to become its long-term answer at kicker.

However, questions about his consistency surfaced before the current season began.

During the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 13, Borregales missed three field-goal attempts in a 13-13 tie.

Vrabel addressed those struggles at the time, noting that making field goals is an expectation at the professional level.

The coach’s latest comments carry a similar message, although he specifically reiterated his confidence in Borregales.

Currently, there has been no announced change at the position.

Nevertheless, the Patriots will have another opportunity to evaluate their kicking operation when they host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 8.

And Vrabel has made his expectations for Borregales unmistakable.