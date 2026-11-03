Patriots Activate 6-Foot-7 All-Conference OL Amid Injury Woes

The New England Patriots are getting reinforcements on their offensive line before their Week 9 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Offensive tackle Marcus Bryant has been activated to the 53-man roster after being on injured reserve for the first eight weeks of the season.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the transaction on Tuesday, Nov. 3, noting that New England already had an open roster spot.

“OT Marcus Bryant has been activated to the 53-man roster from IR. Patriots had an open spot,” Reiss wrote.

The move marks a valid step for Bryant, who suffered an ankle injury during the preseason and has yet to make his regular-season debut in 2026.

His return provides additional protection for quarterback Drake Maye as New England looks to work off of its 5-3 start.

Patriots Bring Back Marcus Bryant After Lengthy Absence

Bryant, a seventh-round selection in the 2025 NFL draft, has been angling toward a return since his ankle ailment struck in the Philadelphia Eagles contest on Aug. 22.

The 24-year-old was injured during New England’s opening offensive possession and needed assistance leaving the field.

The Patriots placed him on injured reserve with a designation to return when finalizing their initial 53-man roster.

His 21-day practice window opened Oct. 14, giving New England until Nov. 4 to decide whether to activate him or leave him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Bryant had been making progress toward a return, including participating fully in practices ahead of the Patriots’ Nov. 1 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Nonetheless, New England ultimately declined to activate him for that contest, keeping him sidelined for another week.

The Patriots’ decision Tuesday resolves that roster question and makes Bryant eligible to return to game action.

The 6-foot-7, 320-pound lineman appeared in 12 regular-season games as a rookie in 2025, primarily contributing on special teams.

According to the Patriots’ official biography, Bryant also received limited opportunities at right tackle, including appearances against the Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals.

He didn’t make a start during his rookie campaign.

Bryant previously played at SMU and Missouri, making 42 starts across 55 collegiate appearances before journeying into the NFL.

Marcus Bryant Gives Patriots Help at Offensive Tackle

Bryant’s activation gives head coach Mike Vrabel additional freedom along an offensive line that has managed multiple injuries this season.

Starting left tackle Will Campbell and right tackle Morgan Moses have both battled injuries, while guard Alijah Vera-Tucker landed on injured reserve in October with a hamstring issue, not to mention Mike Onwenu’s broken ankle.

Bryant could provide insurance behind Campbell, Moses and first-round rookie Caleb Lomu, who’s done well with opportunities at tackle.

During training camp, Bryant appeared to be establishing himself as a primary backup to Campbell.

Reiss reported in August that Bryant would receive the “first call” at left tackle if Campbell couldn’t play, indicating the coaching staff’s confidence in the second-year lineman.

Bryant’s activation doesn’t guarantee that he will see the field, but with New England’s poor injury luck and heavy personnel sets, it’s possible.

The Patriots themselves confirmed Bryant’s activation Tuesday, along with the release of cornerback Kindle Vildor.

New England will host the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 8, when Bryant could make his first appearance of the season.