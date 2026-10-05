Bill Belichick’s 3rd-Round Pick With 10 Patriots Starts Lands With Steelers: Report

A former New England Patriots draft pick has located his next NFL opportunity.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing veteran linebacker Marte Mapu to their practice squad, NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported on October 5.

Mapu’s signing comes only days after Pittsburgh brought him in for a workout. Heavy previously reported on the Steelers’ October 2 tryout group, which featured Mapu and three other players with Patriots ties.

The 26-year-old now gets a shot following an offseason that took him from New England to Houston and into free agency.

Mapu was a third-round pick of the Patriots in 2023 and appeared in 44 games over three seasons in New England. He never quite stuck at one position, but his versatility at linebacker, safety and on special teams helped the Patriots.

Patriots Traded Mapu to Texans After 2025 Season

Mapu’s time with New England officially ended in April.

The Patriots announced on April 7 that they had traded Mapu to the Houston Texans, ending his three-year run with the organization.

New England originally selected him No. 76 overall out of Sacramento State in the 2023 NFL draft. The Patriots were intrigued by a defensive skill set that didn’t fit neatly into one position.

During his first preseason, the Patriots deployed Mapu at free safety, in the box, over the slot, along the defensive line and even at outside cornerback, per an analysis from Patriots.com.

Mapu finished his Patriots tenure with 89 tackles, three interceptions, 12 passes defended and five forced fumbles across 44 regular-season appearances, according to Pro Football Reference. He made 10 starts, including nine during the 2024 season.

His defensive role decreased in 2025, when he started zero games, but Mapu remained a regular on special teams. He appeared in all 17 regular-season contests and recorded 25 tackles, an interception, five passes defended and a forced fumble.

Mapu Gets Another Opportunity After Texans Injury

Mapu’s stay with Houston proved to be shorter.

The Texans officially waived Mapu with an injury designation on August 24 because of an undisclosed injury. Houston Texans He cleared waivers and landed on injured reserve before Houston waived him from IR with an injury settlement on August 31.

That settlement gave Mapu an opening to return elsewhere once healthy. He worked out for the Tennessee Titans in September before Pittsburgh brought him in on October 2.

The latter audition ultimately produced a contract.

Pittsburgh’s practice squad had an opening following its recent roster activity, and the Steelers opted to use the spot on a player who offers experience at several defensive positions along with extensive special teams work.

For Patriots followers, it also keeps one of Bill Belichick’s later draft picks in the NFL.