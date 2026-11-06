Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Sends Clear A.J. Brown Message as 6th Absence Looms

The New England Patriots are facing another hitch involving star wide receiver A.J. Brown, and head coach Mike Vrabel has addressed how the veteran is handling his tough injury situation.

Brown has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s Nov. 8 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, marking his sixth missed game through New England’s first nine contests.

The three-time All-Pro hasn’t stayed healthy during his first season with the Patriots, sidelined with ankle and knee problems.

And Vrabel put forth a telling response Friday, Nov. 6, when questioned about Brown’s mindset amid his prolonged injury issues.

Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Sends Message About A.J. Brown’s Mindset

During his Friday press conference, Vrabel was asked whether he had a sense of how Brown was handling the adversity of missing another game.

The Patriots coach declined to speculate about the receiver’s personal feelings but talked about his continued commitment to the team.

“I’m not going to speak on other people’s feelings or how they feel. He’s working extremely hard to get back,” Vrabel said, per WEEI. “He’s staying engaged in meetings and everything else, and doing everything that we ask him to do.”

Vrabel’s remarks suggest that Brown hasn’t allowed his injury troubles to prevent him from remaining involved with the Patriots’ preparations.

But the coach also explained that he could only evaluate Brown’s behavior at the team’s facility rather than speak about his emotions.

Brown has appeared in just three games this season, recording nine receptions for 101 yards without a touchdown.

His slim production comes after New England acquired him from the Philadelphia Eagles during the offseason, hoping to provide quarterback Drake Maye with a legitimate No. 1 receiver.

When Will A.J. Brown Return to Patriots’ Lineup?

Brown’s return is iffy as New England gears up for a crucial stretch of its schedule.

The 29-year-old suffered a high ankle sprain during the Patriots’ season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks, forcing him onto injured reserve.

He returned in Week 6 but then experienced knee problems that have sidelined him for consecutive games.

According to the Patriots’ official injury report, Brown missed all three practices this week because of his ankle and knee injuries.

Vrabel also responded Friday about if the team’s upcoming trip to Germany would force an earlier decision regarding Brown’s availability.

The coach declined to set a timetable, saying the Patriots would focus on their upcoming matchup before making calls about the following week.

New England battles the Detroit Lions in Munich on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Currently, Brown’s participation in meetings is, at least, an upward-looking sign of his sustained involvement, even if his actual return to the field is up in the air.