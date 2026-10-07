Patriots HC Makes His Feelings Clear on Raiders Star Brock Bowers

The New England Patriots just kept an NFL big-dog quiet.

Their reward is a matchup with an even bigger problem.

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel put forward a revealing description of Brock Bowers — one that explains why New England may have to treat the 23-year-old more like a wide receiver than a traditional tight end.

“Brock’s a receiver. It’s impressive what he can do at his size,” Vrabel said Wednesday, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry on X. Perry also noted that Vrabel has been impressed by Bowers’ “route craft.”

It was the second time in three days Vrabel singled out the Raiders star. On Monday, he called Bowers “as elite as they come at that position” while discussing New England’s next defensive challenge.

Vrabel Sees More Than a Tight End in Raiders Star

The label fits how Las Vegas has used Bowers since he returned from a knee procedure that kept him out of the first two games.

Bowers has 16 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns in two appearances this season. He caught 10 passes for 116 yards and a score against New Orleans in Week 3, then followed with six catches for 86 yards and another touchdown in a 30-27 loss to Kansas City.

His versatility is a significant part of the problem. Bowers can line up attached to the formation, in the slot or outside, forcing defenses to decide whether they want to cover him with a linebacker, safety or cornerback. That flexibility is where Vrabel’s looking at.

Bowers has shown New England what that can look like.

In the Raiders’ 20-13 win at Gillette Stadium in Week 1 last season, Bowers caught five passes for a team-high 103 yards. Three of those receptions gained at least 20 yards, and he averaged 20.6 yards per catch.

His production has hardly been a short-term surge. The Raiders’ official bio notes that Bowers finished his rookie season with 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. He followed with 64 catches for 680 yards and seven scores in 12 games last season while battling knee trouble.

Las Vegas had Bowers undergo a meniscus trim before the 2026 season, which cost him the first two games. Since returning, he has gone back to being the focal point of the passing attack.

Patriots Defense Gets Another Major Tight End Test

The moment is notable because New England’s defense just produced one of its best tight end coverage performances of the season.

Dalton Kincaid waltzed into Week 4 as one of Buffalo’s top receiving threats, but the Patriots held him to one catch for seven yards in a 29-26 victory. Vrabel said afterward that New England mixed zone and man coverage while maintaining an awareness of where Kincaid was aligned.

That same approach may not hold against Bowers.

Kincaid is an accomplished receiver, but Bowers’ ability to threaten every level of the field and move around the formation creates a vital matchup decisions. New England can’t simply assume one defender will follow him all afternoon, certainly if Las Vegas continues deploying him from multiple spots.

The Patriots have seen the consequences of losing track of Bowers. His 103-yard outing in Foxborough last year included a 38-yard reception and helped the Raiders leave Gillette Stadium with a win.

This time, Vrabel doesn’t need an introduction to what Bowers can do.