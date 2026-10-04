Patriots’ $24 Million Captain Dubbed ‘Most Sensible’ Trade Asset

The New England Patriots have gotten a peek of life after Morgan Moses.

Bleacher Report believes that could become permanent before the NFL trade deadline.

In an Oct. 3 breakdown naming a potential trade asset for all 32 teams, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox identified Moses as New England’s “most sensible” option. The suggestion comes with 2026 first-round pick Caleb Lomu waiting behind the veteran at right tackle.

It’s an eye-catching idea for a 2025 AFC champion because Moses remains a starter and captain. Yet the Patriots’ succession plan is becoming easier to see, even if New England doesn’t have grounds in the near term to execute a move.

Lomu Gives Patriots a Long-Term Option at Right Tackle

Moses joined New England in 2025 on a three-year, $24 million contract worth up to $28.5 million. He stabilized a problem position, starting every game during the Patriots’ run to Super Bowl LX and providing a veteran presence for a young offensive line.

When New England used the No. 28 overall pick in the 2026 draft on Lomu, it sparked the thought of the Moses’ future.

The rookie received his first action at right tackle during New England’s 35-6 Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lomu replaced Moses late in the game and played 20 snaps at the position.

Mike Vrabel pushed back on the idea that the move represented a changing of the guard. Asked afterward whether Moses’ starting job was in jeopardy, Vrabel said, “Not that I’m aware of,” and explained that the score gave New England a window to get Lomu work, according to the Patriots’ official postgame transcript.

Via Patriots.com’s Week 4 injury analysis, the rookie surrendered two hurries on 14 pass-blocking snaps in his first extended regular-season action.

That analysis also noted Moses allowed three pressures against Jacksonville while playing through a foot issue. He has still handled 165 of New England’s first 189 offensive snaps this season, compared with 30 for Lomu, per Pro Football Reference’s snap counts.

As of late, the veteran is ahead.

A Moses Trade Would Come With Real Risk

There’s a long-term roster argument for handing Lomu the job.

Moses is 35 and playing the second season of the three-year agreement he signed in 2025. New England drafted Lomu to become his successor and injury insurance, a role Patriots.com explicitly outlined.

The problem with making that transition through an in-season trade is play and timing.

New England is 1-2 and preparing for a divisional matchup with Buffalo, but it’s also the defending AFC champion. Trading an starting tackle while Drake Maye tries to boost the offense would amount to a major bet on a rookie who has logged only 30 offensive snaps.

The Week 3 loss also showed why offensive-line depth can disappear in a snap. Starting guard Mike Onwenu was unavailable, and Greg Van Roten exited during the game to force another adjustment up front. Moses himself has been managing the foot injury.

There’s a scenario where Lomu proves ready over the next month.

Until then, Moses gives the Patriots something contenders rarely volunteer to surrender, which is an experienced starting tackle who has been through a playoff run with the franchise.

The next few weeks should surface a better indication of how close Lomu is to making that transition realistic.