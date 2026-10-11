Patriots’ Beating of Raiders Forces Heisman Trophy Winner’s Debut

The New England Patriots thought they would have to account for a veteran quarterback (for the whole game) enjoying a resurgence.

By the closing minutes Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders were preparing to unveil the player they hope will lead their future.

Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, was set to make his regular-season debut at Gillette Stadium, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Fernando Mendoza is set to make his NFL debut with 6:04 to go,” Rapoport wrote Sunday afternoon.

New England had built a 38-17 fourth-quarter advantage, via the Patriots’ official game coverage.

An afternoon that began with questions about its injury-ravaged secondary had become an opportunity for Las Vegas to give its prized rookie his first regular-season action.

Update: Mendoza was 6-of-8 for 48 passing yards on his lone drive played.

Patriots’ Short-Handed Defense Disrupts Cousins

Cousins entered Sunday tied for the NFL lead with 11 touchdown passes, while the Raiders ranked seventh in dropback EPA, per Patriots.com’s matchup analysis.

That presented a difficult assignment for a defense missing both starting outside cornerbacks. Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III were inactive, leaving New England with three available corners, as Patriots.com detailed before kickoff.

The obvious concern was whether Cousins would have enough time to pick apart those replacements. New England’s front helped prevent that from becoming the afternoon’s defining story.

Elijah Ponder sacked Cousins twice before halftime, including a strip-sack on the Raiders’ final possession of the second quarter. Las Vegas recovered the fumble, but the pressure provided another example of New England making the veteran uncomfortable.

The same recap credited Kindle Vildor with breaking up a third-down pass intended for Brock Bowers early in the third quarter. Vildor had only been signed to the active roster Saturday.

Bowers still delivered big catches, including a first-quarter touchdown. The Patriots nevertheless found ways to end possessions, keeping the Raiders from matching an offense that had opened a 21-7 halftime lead.

Raiders Had Taken a Patient Approach With Mendoza

Mendoza’s wait reflected a deliberate move by first-year head coach Klint Kubiak.

The Raiders named Cousins their starting quarterback Sept. 2, following a training camp competition that included Mendoza. Kubiak praised the veteran’s offseason and camp when announcing the choice.

That approach left Las Vegas’ top selection learning behind a quarterback entering his 15th NFL season. Sunday’s late opportunity offered a chance to begin applying those lessons against an opposing defense.

Mendoza brought an impressive college action to that process. He led Indiana to a 16-0 season and a national championship in 2025, throwing 41 touchdown passes against six interceptions and becoming the school’s first Heisman Trophy winner, according to his official Raiders biography.

The expectations surrounding him were established well before this trip to Foxborough. His first opportunity, though, was arriving late in a game the Patriots had taken control of.

A brief appearance alone would offer limited evidence about his readiness to run the offense full time.

Any broader decision belongs to Kubiak.