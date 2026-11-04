Patriots Work Out Former Ravens LB After Visit With Packers

The New England Patriots are exploring a linebacker addition after losing a veteran defender to the Detroit Lions.

New England brought in former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Reid Williford for a workout on Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Reiss reported that Williford participated in the workout alongside former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Elias Neal, whom the Patriots ultimately signed to their practice squad.

The tryout came one day after Williford worked out for the Green Bay Packers, who are preparing to visit the Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 8.

The evaluations make sense given Detroit’s decision to sign veteran linebacker K.J. Britt away from New England’s practice squad.

Patriots Bring In Reid Williford Following Packers Workout

Williford, 22, has been searching for another NFL opportunity since the Ravens released him with an injury settlement on Aug. 26.

The linebacker joined Baltimore as an undrafted free agent out of Charlotte following the 2026 NFL draft.

And this workout marks the second consecutive day that an NFL team has taken a gander at him.

According to CBS Sports, Williford participated in the Packers’ workout on Monday, Nov. 2, alongside four other defensive players.

Green Bay also evaluated former Carolina Panthers third-round pick D.J. Johnson, linebackers Dasan McCullough, and defensive ends Seth Coleman and Vincent Anthony Jr.

Williford was productive during his final college season at Charlotte, finishing with 74 tackles and four sacks in 12 games.

The Ravens’ official website highlighted those statistics when Baltimore added him as an undrafted rookie.

The young linebacker also showed flashes during Baltimore’s rookie minicamp, recording an interception in seven-on-seven drills.

But Williford never made Baltimore’s regular-season roster and hasn’t appeared in an NFL regular-season game quite yet.

Patriots Address Linebacker Depth After K.J. Britt Departure

New England’s interest in more linebackers has to do with the departure of Britt, who joined the Lions’ active roster after spending the first eight weeks of the season with the Patriots.

Britt signed with New England during the offseason before being released at the end of August and returning to the practice squad.

The veteran appeared in one regular-season game for the Patriots, recording one tackle.

According to NBC Sports, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell confirmed the team’s plans to sign Britt due to injuries to linebackers Jack Campbell and Jimmy Rolder.

The Patriots moved to replenish their own depth by adding Neal, who previously was with the Rams.

New England officially announced Neal’s signing on Nov. 3.

The 25-year-old linebacker has appeared in 10 NFL games over three seasons, having been on both the active roster and practice squad in Los Angeles.

Neal began the 2026 season on the Rams’ practice squad and was elevated for two games before being released on Oct. 27.

For New England, the linebacker gauging is necessary to construct a safety net behind a position group featuring Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss.

If Williford actually gets his shot remains uncertain, but New England looks interested to peek at him, at least.