Patriots Cut Ties With 182-Yard Bowl Hero Ahead of Bears Game

The New England Patriots have parted ways with another wide receiver as their roster continues to fluctuate ahead of Thursday night’s matchup against the Chicago Bears.

New England waived Jeremiah Webb from injured reserve Tuesday, Oct. 20, per Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

The 25-year-old receiver had been sidelined since July with an arm injury, preventing him from competing for a spot on the Patriots’ regular-season roster.

Webb’s departure comes one day after New England placed Romeo Doubs on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Nevertheless, the two transactions are separate, and Webb was unavailable to the team this season.

The former South Alabama standout will now be subject to the waiver process, potentially allowing him to continue his NFL career elsewhere once healthy.

Webb’s Patriots Tenure Ends After Injury Setback

Webb joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in May 2025 after completing his college career at South Alabama.

The 5-foot-11, 198-pound receiver showed promise during his first NFL preseason, recording six receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown. He also contributed in the return game, including a 59-yard kickoff return and a 22-yard punt return.

Although Webb failed to make New England’s initial 53-man roster, the Patriots brought him back on their practice squad.

He stayed with the organization throughout the season and received an elevation for the team’s AFC wild-card playoff matchup in January, although he was inactive for the game.

Following the Patriots’ Super Bowl LX appearance, Webb signed a reserve/futures contract in February, positioning himself for another opportunity during training camp.

However, his second summer in New England ended fairly quickly.

The Patriots announced on July 26 that they had placed Webb on injured reserve and signed second-round linebacker Gabe Jacas to his rookie contract.

Before entering the NFL, Webb delivered a memorable performance in the 2024 Salute to Veterans Bowl against Western Michigan.

He caught six passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns in South Alabama’s 30-23 victory, earning game MVP honors. His receiving total established a school bowl-game record, while his 200 all-purpose yards set an extra program bowl mark.

Patriots’ Receiver Room Continues to Change Ahead of Bears Game

Webb’s exit adds more to an eventful week for New England’s receiving corps.

The Patriots placed Doubs on injured reserve Monday due to his injury during their 26-19 victory over the New York Jets.

New England also signed Ryan Miller to its practice squad, adding another receiver to the organization.

Meanwhile, A.J. Brown returned to action against the Jets after missing four games with a high-ankle sprain. Brown caught three passes for 27 yards on 10 targets in his first appearance since September.

With Doubs sidelined, the Patriots will continue relying on Brown, DeMario Douglas and their remaining healthy receivers to support quarterback Drake Maye.

Even though Webb’s release doesn’t directly affect that rotation, given that he has been unavailable since training camp, it brings an end to the receiver’s latest shot with the franchise.

The Patriots will visit the Bears on Thursday, Oct. 22, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.