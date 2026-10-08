Patriots’ Veteran RB Gets ‘Good Sign’ Assessment Amid Uncertain Injury Status

Encouraging signs regarding Rhamondre Stevenson‘s injury status have appeared on Thursday.

Stevenson is dealing with a knee injury suffered late in New England’s 29-26 win over the Buffalo Bills, putting his status in question for Sunday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

His outlook appeared brighter as the Patriots prepared for their second practice of the week.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported on X that Stevenson left the locker room wearing shoulder pads and a practice jersey as his teammates prepared to take the field.

MassLive’s Mark Daniels provided an additional promising observation.

“Rhamondre Stevenson was in good spirits as he headed out to practice today,” Daniels wrote on X. “That looked like a good sign.”

His official participation level will provide a clearer indication of how far he has progressed.

Stevenson Makes Progress After Knee Injury

The Thursday sighting continues a surprising turnaround after head coach Mike Vrabel initially sounded certain that Stevenson wouldn’t practice Wednesday.

“There’s a chance he can play,” Vrabel said. “There’s just no chance that he’ll practice today,” per a transcript of his Wednesday press conference.

Stevenson ultimately did more than expected.

The Patriots’ official Wednesday injury report listed the running back as a limited participant because of the knee injury. Stevenson was one of nine New England players limited during the session, while four others did not participate.

That made Thursday’s appearance in pads another step in a positive direction, even though his workload remains important to monitor.

Stevenson appeared to injure his knee on his final carry against Buffalo with just over a minute remaining. His leg bent awkwardly underneath him as he was tackled, creating uncertainty about his availability heading into Week 5.

He finished the game with 13 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown while adding three catches for 27 yards. Stevenson also converted the two-point attempt following Efton Chism’s late go-ahead touchdown.

The fifth-year back has rushed for 163 yards through four games and has remained heavily involved as a receiver.

Patriots Backfield Could Look Different Against Raiders

Stevenson’s progress matters for an offense hampered by several injuries.

Mack Hollins didn’t practice Wednesday because of the calf injury that forced him out against Buffalo. The Patriots also had multiple defensive starters either absent or limited.

If Stevenson is limited or unavailable against Las Vegas, TreVeyon Henderson would be positioned for an enlarged workload.

New England has leaned on both backs rather than handing the rookie the backfield outright. Stevenson continues to handle valuable short-yardage and passing-down work while providing a physical complement to Henderson’s speed.

The matchup itself gives the Patriots cause to want their veteran available.

New England is coming off its most productive offensive showing of the season, piling up 405 yards while handing Buffalo its first loss. Stevenson contributed a touchdown during the second quarter and remained involved during the decisive drive late in the fourth.

The early-week concern surrounding his knee has yet to disappear, and Friday’s final practice report will tell the true tale.

But after Vrabel entered Wednesday saying there was “no chance” Stevenson would practice, consecutive days with some level of on-field involvement would represent meaningful progress.

For now, seeing Stevenson leave the locker room in pads Thursday gives the Patriots a much better sign than they appeared to have after his awkward finish in Buffalo.