Patriots’ 227-Pound Starting RB ‘Ready to Go’ vs. Raiders Amid Knee Injury

The New England Patriots appear to have received the answer they were hoping for on Rhamondre Stevenson ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Stevenson has been working through a knee injury suffered late in New England’s 29-26 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 4. After opening the week as a question mark, however, the veteran running back offered his strongest indication yet that he expects to be available in Week 5.

“Feeling great. Ready to go,” Stevenson said Friday, via Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar on X.

Lazar added that Stevenson said he plans to play Sunday.

That declaration holds a big step forward after Stevenson was officially listed as a limited participant in both of New England’s first two practices of the week because of the knee injury.

Stevenson’s Injury Outlook Takes Another Positive Turn

The outlook surrounding Stevenson has changed since the beginning of the week.

Head coach Mike Vrabel initially said Wednesday there was “no chance” Stevenson would practice that day, leaving open the possibility of him playing against Las Vegas. Stevenson ended up exceeding that initial expectation by participating on a limited basis.

More encouraging signs followed Thursday. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Stevenson was in uniform and headed toward the practice field, while MassLive’s Mark Daniels described the running back as being in good spirits, per Heavy.

Stevenson was again officially limited Thursday, but his Friday comments remove much of the uncertainty from his own perspective.

The Patriots’ final injury report will still determine whether Stevenson carries a game designation into the weekend. His declaration that he is ready to play, though, is a notable development considering how concerning the injury initially appeared.

Stevenson’s right leg bent awkwardly underneath him on his final rushing attempt against Buffalo. He was able to get off the field afterward and has now practiced twice since the injury.

The 28-year-old finished the victory with 13 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown, plus three receptions for 27 yards. He also caught the two-point conversion after New England took the lead late in the fourth quarter.

Patriots Could Keep Backfield Tandem Intact vs. Raiders

Having Stevenson available would allow New England to continue leaning on its established tandem with TreVeyon Henderson.

Stevenson has rushed for 163 yards on 44 attempts through four games while adding 12 receptions for 90 yards. His production against Buffalo included his first rushing touchdown of the season.

Henderson added 42 yards on 14 attempts against the Bills, giving the duo 89 combined rushing yards in the victory.

New England did explore additional depth earlier in the week. Veteran Jamaal Williams was among five free agents the Patriots worked out Tuesday, according to multiple reports. No deal with Williams had been reported in the immediate aftermath of the workout.

Stevenson’s apparent progress makes the need for emergency help less pressing.

The Patriots signed Stevenson to a four-year, $36 million extension in 2024 that included $17 million guaranteed, keeping one of their longest-tenured offensive players under contract through 2028.

His status still bears watching until New England releases its final game designations.

Stevenson, for his part, has removed any ambiguity about what he expects to do Sunday: play.