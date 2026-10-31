Patriots Elevate 6-Foot-2 Ex-Dolphins WR After A.J. Brown Ruled Out

The New England Patriots have made a roster decision involving wide receiver Ryan Miller, who is set to face his former team in Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

New England elevated Miller from its practice squad Saturday, Oct. 31, providing quarterback Drake Maye with another receiving option ahead of the Week 8 contest.

The Patriots confirmed the transaction after ruling out star receiver A.J. Brown because of ankle and knee injuries.

Miller’s promotion presents an intriguing development given his recent stint with Miami, where he produced one of the Dolphins’ longest touchdown receptions of the season.

The 26-year-old now has an opportunity to make his Patriots debut against the organization that released him less than three weeks ago.

Patriots Elevate Ryan Miller After A.J. Brown Injury Update

Miller will be available for Sunday’s matchup after spending time on New England’s practice squad following his departure from Miami.

The 6-foot-2 receiver brings some NFL experience to a Patriots offense dealing with significant injuries at the position.

Per Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar, Miller could contribute on multiple special teams coverage units while providing depth as the team’s fourth active wide receiver.

The former Furman standout has appeared in 30 career games with six starts, collecting 17 receptions for 254 yards and four touchdowns.

He has also established himself as a special teams contributor during previous stops with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dolphins.

Miller joins a receiving corps expected to feature DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III against Miami.

The Patriots are already without Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins, who remain on injured reserve, making Brown’s absence another significant setback for the team’s passing attack.

And Miller isn’t the only player receiving an opportunity because of the latest injury developments.

New England also signed running back Lan Larison to its 53-man roster after ruling out TreVeyon Henderson due to an illness.

The Patriots will likely need contributions from their reserve offensive players as they attempt to improve their 4-3 record.

Miller Gets Chance to Face Former Team After 77-Yard Touchdown

Miller’s promotion carries additional significance because of his recent history with the Dolphins.

Miami claimed the receiver off waivers from the New York Giants on Aug. 25, giving him another opportunity after spending his first three NFL seasons with Tampa Bay.

He appeared in five games for Miami before being released Oct. 13, recording three receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown.

His biggest contribution came during the Dolphins’ 35-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 20.

Miller connected with quarterback Malik Willis on a 77-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, accounting for the Dolphins’ only touchdown of the contest.

The Dolphins highlighted the explosive play in their official postgame recap, with the reception providing a glimpse of Miller’s potential as a downfield receiving threat.

Although his opportunities have been limited throughout his professional career, Miller has shown an ability to contribute when called upon.

He also recorded 12 receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns with the Buccaneers during the 2024 season.

His latest opportunity comes against a familiar opponent, although the Patriots have yet to indicate how extensively they intend to involve him in their offensive game plan.

Miller’s experience on special teams could provide another avenue for playing time while New England manages its depleted receiving corps.

The Patriots face the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Eastern.