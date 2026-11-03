Patriots Sign 222-Pound RB Amidst TreVeyon Henderson Injury

The New England Patriots are bringing in a running back known around the team.

New England announced Monday, Nov. 2, that it signed Terrell Jennings to the practice squad, giving the 25-year-old an opening with the organization that brought him into the NFL.

The 6-foot, 222-pound back returns after being placed on injured reserve Aug. 13 and released from that list two days later. His departure came through an injury settlement.

Jennings’ signing follows a recent backfield move, with the Patriots promoting Lan Larison to their 53-man roster before Sunday’s victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots Re-Sign Terrell Jennings After October Workout

Jennings’ return had been in the cards for several weeks.

As Pats Pulpit’s Oliver Thomas noted Oct. 16, New England worked out Jennings alongside fellow running backs Ulysses Bentley IV and Josh Pitsenberger.

Thomas cited the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed in reporting that Jennings’ injury settlement ran through the sixth week of the regular season before he would become eligible to re-sign with the Patriots.

Monday’s announcement completed that reunion.

Jennings originally joined New England as an undrafted free agent from Florida A&M in 2024. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad before receiving opportunities on the active roster.

He went on a similar path in 2025, beginning on the practice squad before earning three elevations and a promotion to the 53-man roster in late October.

According to the team’s announcement, Jennings has appeared in 10 career games, rushing 36 times for 106 yards and one touchdown. He also has one reception for 9 yards and two kickoff returns for 59 yards.

Jennings Bolsters Depth of Patriots’ Backfield

Jennings’ most productive NFL outing came against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 2, 2025 — exactly one year before his latest signing.

Via his Patriots biography, he carried 11 times for 35 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown on a 3-yard run. He also caught his first NFL pass, a 9-yard completion from Drake Maye.

Jennings finished that season on injured reserve after appearing in seven games.

His return affords New England a back with experience in its offense as the team works through availability issues.

TreVeyon Henderson missed Sunday’s 24-19 win over Miami because of an illness, as Patriots.com detailed in its game observations.

Jennings now gets his own opportunity to work toward another game-day role, beginning on the practice squad.