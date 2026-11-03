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Patriots Sign 222-Pound RB Amidst TreVeyon Henderson Injury

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New England Patriots running back Terrell Jennings
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The Patriots have made a pair of roster moves involving Terrell Jennings and CJ Dippre

The New England Patriots are bringing in a running back known around the team.

New England announced Monday, Nov. 2, that it signed Terrell Jennings to the practice squad, giving the 25-year-old an opening with the organization that brought him into the NFL.

The 6-foot, 222-pound back returns after being placed on injured reserve Aug. 13 and released from that list two days later. His departure came through an injury settlement.

Jennings’ signing follows a recent backfield move, with the Patriots promoting Lan Larison to their 53-man roster before Sunday’s victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots Re-Sign Terrell Jennings After October Workout

Atlanta Falcons v New England Patriots
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 02: Terrell Jennings #26 of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown with teammates against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Jennings’ return had been in the cards for several weeks.

As Pats Pulpit’s Oliver Thomas noted Oct. 16, New England worked out Jennings alongside fellow running backs Ulysses Bentley IV and Josh Pitsenberger.

Thomas cited the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed in reporting that Jennings’ injury settlement ran through the sixth week of the regular season before he would become eligible to re-sign with the Patriots.

Monday’s announcement completed that reunion.

Jennings originally joined New England as an undrafted free agent from Florida A&M in 2024. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad before receiving opportunities on the active roster.

He went on a similar path in 2025, beginning on the practice squad before earning three elevations and a promotion to the 53-man roster in late October.

According to the team’s announcement, Jennings has appeared in 10 career games, rushing 36 times for 106 yards and one touchdown. He also has one reception for 9 yards and two kickoff returns for 59 yards.

Jennings Bolsters Depth of Patriots’ Backfield

New York Giants v New England Patriots - NFL 2025
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 01: Terrell Jennings #26 of the New England Patriots stiff arms Jevon Holland #8 of the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Jennings’ most productive NFL outing came against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 2, 2025 — exactly one year before his latest signing.

Via his Patriots biography, he carried 11 times for 35 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown on a 3-yard run. He also caught his first NFL pass, a 9-yard completion from Drake Maye.

Jennings finished that season on injured reserve after appearing in seven games.

His return affords New England a back with experience in its offense as the team works through availability issues.

TreVeyon Henderson missed Sunday’s 24-19 win over Miami because of an illness, as Patriots.com detailed in its game observations.

Jennings now gets his own opportunity to work toward another game-day role, beginning on the practice squad.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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Patriots Sign 222-Pound RB Amidst TreVeyon Henderson Injury

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