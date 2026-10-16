Patriots Work Out 25-Year-Old RB Who Scored vs. Falcons Last Year

The New England Patriots are checking on a running back with a bit of history on the team as their RB depth becomes a concern.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Thursday that former Patriots running back Terrell Jennings was back in Foxborough for a workout.

Jennings spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with New England and returned for the 2026 offseason before an injury interrupted his bid for a roster spot. He punched in a 3-yard rushing touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons last year in a 24-23 victory.

TreVeyon Henderson injured his ankle during the Patriots’ 45-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Henderson was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain and was initially reported to be facing a multiweek absence, though he’s since returned to practice on a limited basis and looked good.

Jennings Knows Patriots’ Offense

Reiss reported that Jennings “was in town today for a workout” and noted that his previous injury settlement allows him to return to New England.

The 25-year-old originally joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M in 2024. He appeared in three games as a rookie before receiving a larger opportunity the following season.

Jennings finished 2025 with 23 carries for 73 yards and one touchdown over seven appearances. His best showing came against the Atlanta Falcons, when he carried 11 times for 35 yards and scored the previously mentioned rushing touchdown, the first of his NFL career. He has 106 career rushing yards on 36 attempts.

New England brought Jennings back for the 2026 offseason, and he was competing for a reserve role before an undisclosed injury altered things. The Patriots placed him on injured reserve Aug. 13 before reaching an injury settlement two days later.

Instead of keeping Jennings on season-ending IR, the settlement allowed him to become a free agent and made a Patriots reunion possible once he was healthy enough to return.

That reunion is at least back on the table currently.

Patriots Need RB Depth Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

The Patriots entered the season with Rhamondre Stevenson, Henderson and Corey Kiner as their three running backs.

New England acquired Kiner from the Arizona Cardinals before roster cuts for a 2028 seventh-round pick. The team viewed him as its No. 3 option after he rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns during the preseason.

Henderson’s injury changes the depth chart.

Stevenson handled more than 70% of the offensive snaps against Las Vegas after Henderson went down, while Kiner moved into the primary backup role. Henderson had accumulated 163 rushing yards and one touchdown on 42 carries before the injury.

The Jennings workout indicates the Patriots are preparing for different possibilities.

He would be a logical candidate for the practice squad if New England wants a healthy back available to boost depth. Jennings has experience in the offense, plus he’s handled regular-season carries and would require far less acclimation than an outside free agent.

A reunion would also bring his Patriots tenure full circle just two months following an injury seemingly ending it.