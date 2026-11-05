Longtime Patriots Reporter Gives Insight Into TreVeyon Henderson’s Ongoing Absence

The New England Patriots have been without running back TreVeyon Henderson for an extended stretch, and ESPN insider Mike Reiss has offered insight into the adversity the young playmaker has faced.

Henderson, who missed Sunday’s victory over the Miami Dolphins because of an illness, remained absent from practice Wednesday, Nov. 4, raising questions about his status ahead of Week 9.

Reiss addressed the situation during a recent video discussion, suggesting that Henderson’s absence is genuine and could be connected to the physical and personal challenges he has encountered throughout the season.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss Weighs In on Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson’s Absence

During a discussion on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Reiss addressed talk around Henderson’s prolonged absence from the Patriots.

“On TreVeyon, I just wanna say, my view from being around the team is this year has had a lot of adversity for him,” Reiss explained.

Reiss highlighted Henderson’s initial ankle injury, which prevented him from playing in New England’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

He also mentioned a subsequent ankle injury, Henderson’s quicker-than-anticipated return and his limited opportunities within the Patriots’ offense.

“Add all that up, I think there’s been a lot of challenges for him that maybe he hasn’t faced in his young life and career,” Reiss said.

The insider suggested that those accumulated difficulties could be connected to Henderson’s current situation.

“And so, to me, that all might be tied together to what he’s managing,” Reiss concluded.

Play

Patriots’ TreVeyon Henderson Continues Difficult Second Season

Henderson had lofty expectations after a eye-catching rookie campaign, during which he led New England in scrimmage yards and touchdowns.

But his second NFL season has developed differently.

The former Ohio State standout had an ankle injury during training camp that prevented him from participating in the Patriots’ Week 1 matchup against Seattle.

He later sustained another ankle injury during New England’s Oct. 11 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, further disrupting his momentum.

Even when healthy enough to play, Henderson has struggled to secure consistent opportunities behind veteran running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

During the Patriots’ Oct. 22 loss to the Chicago Bears, Henderson received only three carries for nine yards while playing 13 offensive snaps.

Head coach Mike Vrabel explained that the coaching staff wanted to give fellow running back Corey Kiner additional opportunities.

Henderson also shared a personal message on Instagram on Oct. 25, discussing struggles, weakness and his Christian faith.

The post didn’t explicitly address his football circumstances.

Henderson has totaled 203 rushing yards and one touchdown on 52 carries through six appearances this season, averaging 3.9 yards per attempt.

His latest absence began when he missed practice with an illness ahead of the Dolphins game.

The Patriots subsequently ruled him out, and Henderson didn’t travel to Miami.

According to New England’s official injury report, Henderson remained sidelined Wednesday, Nov. 4, as the team prepared for Sunday’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

There’s currently no confirmed timetable for his return.

With the Patriots sitting at 5-3 and looking to build on their recent victory over Miami, Henderson’s availability is an key subject for the offense.