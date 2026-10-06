Patriots Urged to Call Tyreek Hill as Insider Raises Red Flag

The New England Patriots have an opening to consider receiver help.

Former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak thinks failing to call Tyreek Hill would be a mistake.

ESPN reporter Mike Reiss hears the same name and wonders what Hill would bring into the locker room.

Their disagreement on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” Tuesday came as the Patriots deal with injuries to A.J. Brown and Mack Hollins.

Coach Mike Vrabel has left the door open to an addition, though he has given no indication that Hill is a target.

“You’re not doing your job if you don’t pick up the phone and just see what’s Tyreek Hill thinking,” Zolak said.

Zolak Sees a Threat Defenses Would Have to Respect

Reiss said he had never been in a locker room with Hill, but the receiver’s off-field controversies would make him nervous.

Zolak had a quick reply, that Hill would make opposing safeties nervous, too.

That exchange gets at the decision facing any team interested in the 32-year-old.

Hill’s speed has forced defenses to account for him throughout his career. Yet his reputation and his recovery from a serious knee injury are questions a club would have to examine before offering him a role.

Reiss framed his concern as a personal reservation, not an account of Hill’s conduct inside a locker room.

Hill is a free agent, and agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN he expected Hill could sign within days. The Kansas City Chiefs, Hill’s first NFL team, are among the clubs linked to him. He has not played since a season-ending left knee injury in September 2025 and was released by the Miami Dolphins this offseason.

A phone call could establish what Hill wants, where he stands physically and whether the Patriots would be comfortable bringing him in. Those answers hang in the balance before New England reaches the question of how much he might help Drake Maye.

Patriots Have Another Receiver Rumor to Weigh

Hill was not the only name raised during the Sports Hub discussion. The group also mentioned trade chatter involving Marvin Harrison Jr., whose situation presents New England with a different kind of decision. Hill is available to sign; Harrison remains with the Arizona Cardinals.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that teams were looking into Harrison’s availability, while Arizona was not eager to trade him. Harrison, the No. 4 pick in the 2024 draft, would require the Patriots to persuade the Cardinals to move him.

Hollins exited Sunday’s 29-26 win over the Buffalo Bills with a calf injury. Efton Chism III stepped in and made a one-handed touchdown catch on the winning drive, while Romeo Doubs caught two touchdown passes. The performance gave New England a memorable answer for one afternoon, but Hollins’ status — or any other injuries at wide receiver — is a factor in what happens next.

In the end, Zolak’s argument starts with the smallest available step, which is just making the call.

Reiss’ response adds the other part of the consideration.