The New England Patriots will prepare to battle out Sunday’s AFC East matchup against the Buffalo Bills without two of their top options for one of football’s less glamorous but potentially game-changing jobs.

Rookie cornerback Channing Canada has been downgraded from questionable to out because of a hamstring injury, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Saturday. Canada’s primary contributions have come as a gunner and vice player on the punt units, according to Reiss.

That compounds a season-long special teams absence for Brenden Schooler, the Patriots’ special teams captain and a premier coverage player in the NFL. Schooler returned to practice this week while working his way back from a back injury, but he remains on the non-football injury list and is ineligible to play against Buffalo.

The Patriots suddenly have to replace two players suited for the same high-impact role against an undefeated divisional opponent.

Patriots Lose Canada With Schooler Still Unavailable

Canada’s absence might look like a secondary depth issue on the surface, particularly with starting cornerback Christian Gonzalez ruled out with a shoulder injury.

His workload tells the opposite.

Canada has logged only five defensive snaps through New England’s first three games while playing 30 snaps on special teams, accounting for 42.9% of the Patriots’ special teams plays, according to Pro Football Reference.

The undrafted rookie out of TCU earned his roster spot after displaying value on special teams during the summer. His absence becomes more pronounced because the Patriots have existed without Schooler for the opening month.

Patriots.com described Schooler as the team’s special teams captain when the initial 53-man roster was set. He played 318 special teams snaps in 2025, the second-most on the team, while serving as a high point of New England’s kick and punt coverage groups.

Schooler was also a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler as a special teamer in 2024, giving the Patriots a difference-maker at gunner when healthy.

The good news is that his absence appears to be nearing its end. The Patriots’ official injury report noted that Schooler has begun his return from the NFI list but cannot play this week. He becomes eligible to return next week.

Canada going down leaves New England one game away from potentially getting its top coverage specialist back.

Brown Could Take on Bigger Special Teams Role

The Patriots made moves Saturday that could help cover Canada’s absence.

New England elevated defensive backs Mike Brown and Kindle Vildor from the practice squad for the Buffalo game. Brown played on all four core special teams units in last week’s loss to Jacksonville, making him an obvious candidate for an expanded workload Sunday.

Canada’s late downgrade means New England will need contributions throughout the roster rather than just swapping one player into his spot.

That puts additional pressure on players such as Brown and rookie linebacker Namdi Obiazor, who has emerged as an early special teams contributor with Schooler sidelined.

New England travels to Buffalo at a lowly 1-2 and will be without Gonzalez and defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who were ruled out with shoulder injuries on the final injury report.

Since special teams has taken on misfortunate too, Sunday is quite the trial for Mike Vrabel and the Patriots.