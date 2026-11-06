Patriots Announce TreVeyon Henderson News After Injury Revelation

The New England Patriots are battling a barrage of injuries to remain in the hunt for a playoff spot as we approach the midway point of the 2026 campaign. While the team did well to ward off a gritty Miami Dolphins team in Week 8, things are going to be turned up a notch on Sunday when they welcome the Green Bay Packers to town.

Of course, it has appeared throughout the week that the Patriots are going to be shorthanded on offense in this game for much of the week. One guy who has been surprisingly absent from practice as of late is running back TreVeyon Henderson, and after he shared an update on his status Friday morning, the team revealed his final designation for its clash against the Packers.

Patriots Rule Out TreVeyon Henderson for Week 9 Action

After getting selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Henderson overcame a slow start to his rookie campaign to form an effective running back tandem alongside Rhamondre Stevenson. Henderson quickly became one of the most explosive players in the league, racking up 911 yards and nine touchdowns on 180 carries, while also catching 35 passes for 221 yards and another score.

Henderson ripped off a 39-yard touchdown on his third carry of the season in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but besides that, he hasn’t managed to do much of anything for the Pats this season. Recently, Henderson has missed practice as a result of an unknown illness, with the second-year playmaker revealing that he is dealing with some concerning neurological symptoms.

Nobody seems to know the cause of these symptoms, so it seems like Henderson is going to be on the shelf until New England’s medical staff gets a better understanding of his situation. Unsurprisingly, just hours after Henderson issued a statement on his status, head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that he will be out for the team’s clash against the Packers.

“I would say that, outside of TreVeyon being out, A.J. (Brown) will be out. Hunter (Henry) will be questionable, Marcus (Jones) will be questionable,” Vrabel said when speaking to reporters on Friday.

Who Will Step Up for Patriots During TreVeyon Henderson’s Absence?

Getty FOXBOROUGH, MA – SEPTEMBER 20: TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the New England Patriots during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Being without Henderson saps New England of one of its best playmakers on offense, and considering how banged up the rest of this unit is, that only makes his absence a tougher pill to swallow. Stevenson will remain the top option for however long Henderson is forced to miss, with Corey Kiner and Lan Larison getting work behind him.

The Pats could get Mack Hollins back from injured reserve, and it appears as if tight end Hunter Henry still has a shot at playing, so not all is lost just yet. The offense struggled quite a bit to move the ball early against the Dolphins in Week 8, though, and while they eventually got going, they won’t have the same margin for error against the Packers. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.