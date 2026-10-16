Patriots Host 3 Running Backs for Tryouts Amid Injury Woes

The New England Patriots have managed to get themselves back on track after an ugly start to the season thanks to a pair of big wins over the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders. They aren’t out of the woods yet, though, as injuries are continuing to pile up at an alarming rate.

One spot where New England has been short on depth from Week 1 is the running back spot, and it seems like the team is aware that it could use some more help here. As a result, the team decided to try out three free agent running backs on Friday in an effort to potentially reinforce its depth at this spot.

Patriots Tryout Ulysses Bentley, Terrell Jennings, and Josh Pitsenberger

Right now, the Pats have three running backs on their roster, but one of them (TreVeyon Henderson) is dealing with an ankle injury that could force him to miss the team’s Week 6 action. That leaves just Rhamondre Stevenson and Corey Kiner, both of whom have had trouble with fumbling the football already this year.

We recently saw New England reunite with Hassan Haskins by signing him to the practice squad, and Lan Larison is also an option on the practice squad at this spot. In a move that could indicate Henderson is trending towards not playing on Sunday, though, the Pats brought in Ulysses Bentley, Terrell Jennings, and Josh Pitsenberger for tryouts on Friday.

Jennings is the name most Patriots fans will recognize, as he was the team’s No. 3 running back last season after Antonio Gibson suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 5. Bentley has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints, while Pitsenberger spent the summer with the Houston Texans after not getting selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“Patriots tried out three running backs: Ulysses Bentley, Terrell Jennings and Josh Pitsenberger,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post on X.

Should the Patriots Sign Another Running Back?

Getty FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 01: Terrell Jennings #26 of the New England Patriots stiff arms Jevon Holland #8 of the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The reunion with Haskins seemingly would have covered New England at this spot, but for whatever reason, it still seems to believe it needs more help at the running back position. Jennings is the most likely candidate to be signed, given his familiarity with the team, but the front office may simply be updating its list of potential running back targets in the event it needs to sign someone in the future.

If Henderson can’t play on Sunday, look for the Pats to elevate either Larison or Haskins to the active roster for their upcoming game. New England will look to win its third straight game when it takes on the New York Jets in an important divisional clash, with kickoff for this contest scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.