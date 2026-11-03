Saints Add RB Amid Trade Rumors

The New Orleans Saints are being suggested as a team that could trade away a running back, or even two, before the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline. Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller are both involved in those rumors.

That makes any move the Saints make at running back particularly intriguing, because it could signal more moves to come. So the fact that New Orleans added an RB on Tuesday will keep people talking, at least.

The move wasn’t an exciting one necessarily, just bringing back a familiar face in a waiver claim from the Browns.

But the implications of what the move could mean are the most interesting part here.

Saints Add RB

The Saints have brought back Audric Estime.

He had been placed on waivers by the Cleveland Browns earlier in the week, and it was official Tuesday that the Saints have claimed him.

The move emerged Tuesday afternoon via the NFL’s official transactions wire.

Estime spent the back half of the 2025 season with the Saints, then was with New Orleans in the preseason.

The Saints waived Estime on Sept. 22 with an injury settlement, but he quickly latched on with the Vikings. When the Vikings waived Estime two weeks later, the Browns claimed him.

Estime actually played one game for the Browns this season when injuries piled up, and he had nine carries for 19 yards and a touchdown.

Now, Cleveland is healthier and Estime is on the move again, back to New Orleans, which knows what they’re getting in Estime.

He was originally a fifth-round pick of the Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. Estime lasted just one year with the Broncos, then began last season with the Eagles before ending up with the Saints.

Estime has played in 21 NFL games and has 131 career carries for 527 yards and four touchdowns.

His best chance to play with the Saints will be if a trade comes to fruition in the RB room.

Saints RB Depth Chart

The Saints’ RB depth chart, if everyone is healthy, is topped ty Travis Etienne. But he remains on IR with a hamstring injury.

It seems likely that Etienne will be back sooner rather than later, though, which would make the group quite crowded.

Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller follow Etienne on the depth chart. Both have been named by analysts as trade candidates.

Considering the Saints also like undrafted rookie CJ Donaldson, it would make sense for the 2-5 Saints to deal either Kamara or Miller, particularly with the Estime signing adding some additional depth.