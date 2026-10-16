New Orleans Saints Make Alvin Kamara Announcement Before Giants Game

The New Orleans Saints have made their final Alvin Kamara injury announcement ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the New York Giants, and the veteran running back’s availability remains uncertain.

Kamara was officially listed as questionable on the Saints’ Friday, October 16, injury report with a back injury. He was a limited participant in practice for the third consecutive day, leaving New Orleans without a definitive answer on his status for Week 6.

The designation comes as the Saints continue navigating an unsettled running back situation, with Kendre Miller taking on a significant role while Travis Etienne Jr. remains sidelined.

Kamara’s practice participation never progressed beyond limited this week. The 31-year-old appeared on Wednesday’s injury report with a back issue and remained limited Thursday and Friday.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Kamara will miss Sunday’s game.

The running back carried a questionable designation ahead of the Saints’ Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings as well, but he was ultimately active for the game.

Even then, Kamara wasn’t the unquestioned focal point of the rushing attack.

Miller received substantial early work against Minnesota, including a touchdown run, continuing a season-long trend of unpredictability in the Saints’ backfield.

Now, Kamara’s latest injury designation creates another question for the New Orleans offense: Even if he plays, how much work will he receive?

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 22: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines before a preseason game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Kendre Miller Could See Bigger Role Against Giants

Kamara’s status has implications beyond whether he appears on the active roster Sunday.

The Saints signed Etienne during the offseason, but the former Jacksonville Jaguars running back landed on injured reserve after aggravating a hamstring injury. That left New Orleans relying more heavily on Kamara and Miller.

Miller has already demonstrated that he’s more than an occasional change-of-pace option.

During the Saints’ October 11 matchup against Minnesota, Miller had six carries for 26 yards and a touchdown through the first 20 minutes. Kamara, meanwhile, had just two rushing attempts for 10 yards during that stretch.

Those early numbers illustrated how the Saints have been willing to distribute touches even with Kamara available.

If his back continues to bother him, Miller becomes an even more important piece of the offensive game plan against New York.

That’s particularly relevant for a Saints offense trying to establish consistency around quarterback Tyler Shough, who was also listed on the injury report this week with a left hand issue. Shough practiced fully throughout the week and carries no game-status designation.

Saints Also List Chris Olave as Questionable

Kamara isn’t the only notable Saints offensive player whose availability remains uncertain.

Wide receiver Chris Olave was also listed as questionable Friday after dealing with an illness. Unlike Kamara, however, Olave showed improvement in his practice participation.

Olave missed Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions before returning in a limited capacity Friday.

New Orleans also ruled out linebacker Kaden Elliss (calf) and edge rusher Anfernee Jennings (knee), while defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd (illness) was among the players listed as questionable.

For Kamara, the next definitive update should arrive with the Saints’ official game-day inactive list before kickoff on Sunday, October 18.

Until then, the veteran remains a possibility for New Orleans against the Giants — but his questionable designation, combined with Miller’s expanding role, leaves his workload far from guaranteed.