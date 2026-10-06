Alvin Kamara Injury Update: Why Saints’ RB Exits Game on Monday Night Football

Alvin Kamara didn’t begin the year as the starting running back for the New Orleans Saints. They attempted to replace him this offseason by signing Travis Etienne in free agency from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Etienne made it into the third week of the season before a hamstring injury sent him to injured reserve. Back into a lead role came Kamara.

But Kamara didn’t last all of Week 4 before having to leave the action himself.

Alvin Kamara Injury Update

On a drive early in the third quarter, Kamara was dinged up.

He limped off the field.

Eventually, Kamara made his way to the blue medical tent.

There wasn’t an immediate diagnosis for what happened, but Kamara had been tackled by three Falcons defenders at once.

The replay showed by ESPN seemed to feature Kamara’s head snapping backward as well as his legs getting caught underneath him.

Given that Kamara had been walking slowly, it really could’ve been any of those issues. There will surely be an update soon.

Kamara left the tent and didn’t have his helmet anymore. That’s not a great sign.

Update: Kamara was announced as questionable to return with a knee injury.

Update 2: Kamara returned to the game late in the third quarter.

Saints RB Depth Chart

Kamara was leading the depth chart without Etienne available.

Behind Kamara are two other active RBs on Monday night.

Kendre Miller would likely become the running back on most downs. He’s still a young player, but injuries have stopped him from developing the way New Orleans hoped when he was drafted.

Their other option on Monday is CJ Donaldson. He’s a bruising undrafted RB from Ohio State. He’s capable of coming through both in short-yardage situations and in pass protection.

Alvin Kamara Was Recently Injured

Kamara had already dealt with an injury recently.

He hurt his right knee in a joint practice with the Cowboys in August.

That had been deemed a sprained right MCL, and that injury kept Kamara out of action in Week 1.

When Kamara returned in Week 2, he was given 10 touches just in the first half. The Saints clearly were glad to have him back.

Still, Kamara was supposed to be RB2 this season behind Etienne. That didn’t last long, though, because Etienne’s hamstring let him down.

Now, though, it appears something with Kamara has gone awry, too. The Saints are going way down the RB depth chart.