Alvin Kamara Week 5 Status Gives Saints Much-Needed Boost vs. Vikings

With Travis Etienne already parked on IR, the Saints were already operating with zero safety net. That’s why Alvin Kamara getting the green light for Week 5 was crucial for the Saints.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the news the Saints fans had been hoping for the entire week, noting, “RB Alvin Kamara (back) is expected to play against the Vikings, source says.”

Alvin Kamara Expected to Play in Saints vs. Vikings

The Saints had no option but to force Kamara to play despite his lingering MCL issue, risking his Week 5 availability. He had to be forced out of Monday Night Football with the knee tweak (an issue that already sidelined him earlier this summer), and then missed practice time mid-week with a back injury.

He returned to full practice on Friday, though, ultimately getting him the green light for Sunday.

Kamara has never been the guy to sit out lightly—his medical sheet is packed with MCL sprains, rib cracks, and ankle pulls he’s fought through over the years. But he’s a 30-plus back currently stacking a back issue on top of a tweaked knee. He’ll suit up because New Orleans has zero choice, but expecting his usual explosive cutbacks when he’s running on pure grit is a dangerous gamble.

The Saints also have to take the gamble because he is the only thing keeping this backfield above water. Another loss for the 1-3 Saints directly means realistically giving up on any postseason hopes.

Vikings Game Looks Scary, But Must-Win for Saints

The Minnesota Vikings entering Week 5 undefeated at 4–0 makes this matchup an absolute nightmare for a struggling Saints squad, and it isn’t just about their record. It is how Minnesota is winning football games that makes this such a brutal spot for New Orleans.

Coming to town with Brian Flores running a defense that’s giving up a league-best 12.8 points a game is concerning enough for the Saints. Flores’ scheme eats young QBs alive, like Shough, and if a hobbled Kamara can’t serve as a reliable blitz-pickup extra blocker, Tyler Shough is stepping directly into a meat grinder.

In a worst-case scenario, if Kamara’s back gives out mid-game vs. the Vikings, the Saints’ run game becomes completely one-dimensional. Kendre Miller can pound the rock, but he can’t bail out Tyler Shough on third-and-long as Kamara does. If he limps off, Minnesota’s defense stops respecting the checkdown and goes full pin-the-ears-back mode.

Even if they survive the Vikings somehow, what comes next week doesn’t get any kinder. At 1–3—or staring down 1–4—the schedule turns into a gauntlet. Every week they limp onto the field without a healthy roster; the margin for error shrinks until there’s literally none left.