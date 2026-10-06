Cameron Jordan Calls Out Entire Saints Locker Room With NSFW Message After Falcons Loss

The New Orleans Saints entered Monday night hoping to recreate some of the magic from one of the most memorable games in franchise history. Instead, Atlanta took control almost immediately and turned the 20th anniversary celebration of the Superdome’s reopening into a night New Orleans would rather forget.
For Cameron Jordan, watching the Saints get pushed around by their biggest rival made the result particularly difficult to accept. The Falcons never trailed in their 45-24 victory, jumping ahead 14-0 in the first quarter after Bijan Robinson ripped off a 59-yard touchdown on Atlanta’s third offensive play.
By halftime, New Orleans faced a 24-7 deficit and had already lost control of the game. Jordan didn’t attempt to soften his assessment afterward, calling out what he saw from the Saints across all three phases during an interview aired by ESPN.
“It’s totally upsetting,” Jordan said. “When you think about the talent we have on our team, I hate that we had a slow start. We got punched in the mouth early and we were looking to respond. It’s one of those games where we were not good enough on offense, defense and special teams.”
Cameron Jordan Challenges Entire Saints Locker Room
Jordan had particular reason to be frustrated with what happened in the trenches. Bijan Robinson finished with 145 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Brian Robinson Jr. added 62 yards and three scores. The two Atlanta running backs combined for 207 rushing yards and five touchdowns, making the disparity between the NFC South rivals impossible to ignore.
For Jordan, who has spent his entire NFL career with New Orleans, there was no acceptable way to explain away that kind of performance.
“We gotta tighten up. It didn’t happen this game,” Jordan said. “They had their way tonight. It’s [expletive] embarrassing.”
Jordan used much stronger language to describe the performance, but his frustration was unmistakable without repeating the profanity. Atlanta controlled the game on the ground and spoiled a night carrying enormous significance for the Saints organization and New Orleans.
More importantly, Jordan wasn’t interested in placing everything on the defense. His initial assessment specifically mentioned the offense, defense and special teams, turning his comments into a challenge for everyone inside the Saints locker room.
“Hopefully the locker room understands,” Jordan said.
Those five words might carry the most weight coming from one of the longest-tenured players in franchise history. Jordan has experienced division titles, playoff runs and difficult seasons since arriving in New Orleans in 2011.
When a veteran with that perspective publicly describes a performance as embarrassing and hopes his teammates understand the message, it is difficult to dismiss as ordinary postgame frustration. The Saints are now 1-3 and searching for answers after consecutive losses. Jordan just made it clear that the search needs to involve everyone.
Cameron Jordan Calls Out Entire Saints Locker Room With NSFW Message After Falcons Loss