New Orleans Saints Make Chris Olave Announcement Before Giants Game

The New Orleans Saints have announced a new injury update for star wide receiver Chris Olave, who was absent from Wednesday’s practice ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants.

According to the Saints’ official October 14 injury report, Olave was listed as a nonparticipant due to an illness. The team has not disclosed the nature or severity of the illness, leaving his availability for Sunday’s game uncertain.

Olave wasn’t the only New Orleans player sidelined by an illness, either. Defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd also missed practice, while Vernon Broughton was limited with an illness.

The development gives the Saints another situation to monitor as they prepare for a critical road matchup at MetLife Stadium on October 18.

Chris Olave’s Illness Raises Questions for Saints Offense

There is no indication yet that Olave’s illness will prevent him from playing Sunday. Still, losing their leading receiver would be a significant blow to a Saints offense already struggling to find consistency.

Olave has been among the NFL’s most productive receivers through five games, recording 39 catches for 537 yards and one touchdown. His receiving yardage ranks second in the league, according to Pro Football Focus.

He opened the season with a 182-yard performance against the Detroit Lions and followed that with consecutive 100-yard outings against the Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons in Weeks 3 and 4.

Against the Minnesota Vikings on October 11, Olave finished with four catches for 46 yards in a 23-13 Saints loss.

His status carries additional weight because New Orleans is already without rookie first-round receiver Jordyn Tyson, who has yet to make his NFL debut while recovering from a hamstring injury.

Tyson, the No. 8 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, has remained on injured reserve, leaving Olave as an especially important weapon in quarterback Tyler Shough’s passing attack.

Any absence for Olave would put additional pressure on the rest of New Orleans’ receiving corps, including Devaughn Vele, to help Shough move the football.

Saints Dealing With Multiple Illnesses Before Giants Game

Olave’s absence comes amid a broader illness situation for New Orleans.

Shepherd, who missed Sunday’s game against Minnesota because of an illness, remained sidelined Wednesday. Broughton was also listed with an illness, although he participated on a limited basis.

That gives the Saints three players on Wednesday’s report with illness designations, raising questions about how many others might be affected as the week progresses.

The Saints also listed linebacker Kaden Elliss (calf) and edge rusher Anfernee Jennings (knee) as nonparticipants. Running back Alvin Kamara was limited by a back injury.

There was some encouraging news on offense, however.

Shough was a full participant despite his left hand injury, which had generated concern following Sunday’s loss to Minnesota. His participation provides some reassurance about the quarterback’s readiness, even as questions remain about the availability of his supporting cast.

New Orleans enters Sunday’s matchup with a 1-4 record, while the Giants stand at 3-1-1.

The Giants have also begun the week dealing with significant injuries, including an absence for pass rusher Abdul Carter, who missed Wednesday’s practice with a calf injury.

Olave’s status will become clearer with Thursday and Friday’s practice reports. For now, the Saints have not assigned him a final game designation, and Wednesday’s absence alone does not mean he will miss Sunday’s contest.

But with Tyson already unavailable and several players battling illness, getting Olave back on the practice field would be a welcome development for an offense that can hardly afford another setback.