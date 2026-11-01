NFL Hits Saints Star Chris Rumph With Punishment After Steelers Game

The New Orleans Saints’ trip to Paris ended with a loss. For linebacker Chris Rumph II, it also produced an $11,111 bill from the NFL.

A week after three Saints defensive players received fines following the Giants game, Rumph received his own punishment for taunting during New Orleans’ 16-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 25.

The NFL’s latest accountability report lists the incident at the 6:45 mark of the second quarter, classifying it as unsportsmanlike conduct.

The expensive part came later. According to Josh Carney of Steelers Depot, officials did not flag Rumph on the play.

Chris Rumph Fined for Extra-Point Incident Against Steelers

The league’s disciplinary report identifies the violation as taunting but does not describe Rumph’s specific words or actions.

Carney reported that the incident occurred during the extra point following Steelers tight end Darnell Washington’s touchdown. Rumph was engaged with Pittsburgh defensive lineman Yahya Black during the play.

That scoring sequence generated discipline for both teams.

Washington received a separate $14,926 fine for a touchdown celebration the league classified as “illegal celebrations and vulgar acts.” His violation was listed at 6:51 remaining in the second quarter, immediately before the extra-point sequence involving Rumph.

Pittsburgh receiver Brandon Smith also received a $4,916 fine for unnecessary roughness involving use of the helmet earlier in the game.

Rumph’s fine was the lone New Orleans entry in the league’s Week 7 report. It followed a considerably larger combined assessment against his teammates the previous week.

Saints Receive Another Fine After Previous Week’s Discipline

Chase Young, Christen Miller and Vernon Broughton were assessed a combined $35,222 for violations during the Saints’ 34-27 victory over the Giants on October 18.

Young and Miller were cited for violent gestures. Broughton’s fine involved contact to a quarterback’s head or neck.

Adding Rumph’s announced punishment brings those four assessments across the two games to $46,333, before any changes through appeals.

Rumph’s involvement on an extra point also fits his role in New Orleans. The Saints describe the sixth-year linebacker as a core special teams contributor in his official team biography. He played all 17 games during his first season with the team in 2025 and recorded 14 special teams tackles.

An unflagged exchange can still trigger a financial penalty. Under the NFL’s disciplinary process, the officiating department reviews every play and refers potential violations for further examination. A penalty called during the game is not required for the league to act afterward.

Players receive notice explaining the violation, the amount assessed and their appeal rights. An appeal can result in the punishment being changed or rescinded.

For Rumph, the published punishment is an $11,111 fine. A play that passed without a flag in Paris still reached the league’s disciplinary ledger.