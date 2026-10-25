CJ Donaldson Injury Update: Saints RB News Impacts Steelers Game

The New Orleans Saints got off to a slow start in Paris on Sunday, and an injury won’t help the cause.

They announced news of a CJ Donaldson injury, with their social media sharing the update at the end of the first quarter.

It’ll shake up the RB depth chart going forward against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

CJ Donaldson Injury Update

The Saints announced that Donaldson has a shoulder injury.

He’s been deemed questionable to return.

CJ Donaldson (shoulder) is questionable to return to today’s game. @Saints — New Orleans Saints PR (@SaintsPR) October 25, 2026

It wasn’t immediately clear what had happened. There wasn’t any post-play stoppage that required trainers to look at Donaldson on the field.

It is logical that a shoulder injury wouldn’t have necessarily required such a stoppage, though. Donaldson could’ve just been checked out on the sideline.

He was in the game for multiple first quarter snaps on third down, staying in to help pass protect for QB Tyler Shough. It’s possible Donaldson got hurt on one of his pass-blocking reps.

Saints RB Depth Chart

The Saints remain without Travis Etienne, who is still on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

That has left three RBs in the mix at the moment: Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller and Donaldson.

Donaldson, the undrafted rookie from Ohio State, has mostly operated as a pass blocker and a short-yardage back, as well as contributing on special teams.

Kamara and Miller are the two running backs who get most of the early-down work. They’re both capable running the ball and catching the ball.

Donaldson’s absence won’t impact what the Saints do with Kamara and Miller too much, although one will get more snaps in the shotgun on third down to help pass block.

The Saints will have to figure out how to replace Donaldson on special teams, which is a more under-the-radar decision.

New Orleans also occasionally puts Donaldson in as a fullback, and those formations might go out the window if Donaldson can’t play.