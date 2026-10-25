Hi, Subscriber

CJ Donaldson Injury Update: Saints RB News Impacts Steelers Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
CJ Donaldson runs in training camp for the Saints.
Getty
METAIRIE, LOUISIANA - JULY 30: CJ Donaldson #43 of the New Orleans Saints participates in drills during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 30, 2026 in Metairie, Louisiana. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints got off to a slow start in Paris on Sunday, and an injury won’t help the cause.

They announced news of a CJ Donaldson injury, with their social media sharing the update at the end of the first quarter.

It’ll shake up the RB depth chart going forward against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

CJ Donaldson Injury Update

The Saints announced that Donaldson has a shoulder injury.

He’s been deemed questionable to return.

It wasn’t immediately clear what had happened. There wasn’t any post-play stoppage that required trainers to look at Donaldson on the field.

It is logical that a shoulder injury wouldn’t have necessarily required such a stoppage, though. Donaldson could’ve just been checked out on the sideline.

He was in the game for multiple first quarter snaps on third down, staying in to help pass protect for QB Tyler Shough. It’s possible Donaldson got hurt on one of his pass-blocking reps.

Saints RB Depth Chart

The Saints remain without Travis Etienne, who is still on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

That has left three RBs in the mix at the moment: Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller and Donaldson.

Donaldson, the undrafted rookie from Ohio State, has mostly operated as a pass blocker and a short-yardage back, as well as contributing on special teams.

Kamara and Miller are the two running backs who get most of the early-down work. They’re both capable running the ball and catching the ball.

Donaldson’s absence won’t impact what the Saints do with Kamara and Miller too much, although one will get more snaps in the shotgun on third down to help pass block.

The Saints will have to figure out how to replace Donaldson on special teams, which is a more under-the-radar decision.

New Orleans also occasionally puts Donaldson in as a fullback, and those formations might go out the window if Donaldson can’t play.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

CJ Donaldson Injury Update: Saints RB News Impacts Steelers Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Saints News

More Heavy on Saints News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x