Colts Sign Former Saints Super-Bowl Punter In First Move Post Chris Ballard Firing

The Indianapolis Colts have officially been in a full-scale roster overhaul, and Chris Ballard’s firing was the opening domino. Interim GM Ed Dodds wasted zero time taking over the front office, stepping straight into an audition that could earn him the permanent top job.

His first move was ensuring the Colts have some veteran depth to fall back on with injuries slashing their availability report in half, with crucial players like Sauce Gardner and Alec Pierce out.

Colts Add Saints Pro Bowler Thomas Morstead to Practice Squad

The Colts added two veterans, punter Thomas Morstead and wide receiver Mecole Hardman, to their practice squad Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport.

Morstead comes as a direct safety net after Rigoberto Sanchez suffered an injury on the blocked punt that gave Tennessee control of a shocking 26-20 upset on Sunday. He returned to the game to hold an extra point for Spencer Shrader, and he was able to punt into the net.

“Morstead is insurance given the injury to punter Rigoberto Sanchez,” ESPN’s Stephen Holder confirmed.

When asked about the severity of Sanchez’s injury, Colts head coach Brian Mason gave an optimistic answer about a quick return.

“Rigo did get banged up in the game,” Mason told media on Tuesday. “That’s something that we’ll still monitor as we work throughout the week. Fortunately, there was nothing that was structurally wrong.”

But there is still a lingering issue for Sanchez.

“Obviously, Rigo, he’s overcome injuries, he’s overcome adversity, he’s overcome a lot of different things throughout his career,” Mason said. “We know he’s a really tough, gritty guy that’s always going to be there for his teammates.”

Morstead is a long-time veteran whom the Colts can instantly count on to take the Sunday-night heat if Sanchez isn’t well enough to go.

Morstead’s Decorated Past with Saints

For the Saints fans, particularly, Morstead signing with the Colts is a full-circle moment. After all, Morstead executed one of the most iconic special teams plays in NFL and Saints franchise history.

To start the second half of Super Bowl XLIV, he executed the surprise “Ambush” onside kick, recovered by New Orleans, shifting momentum and helping secure the franchise’s first Super Bowl title against the Colts.

That makes Morstead part of the only Saints squad to ever win a Super Bowl in franchise history. And he was only a first-year rookie then, whom New Orleans had just picked in the 5th round (164th overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft out of SMU.

It was an upward trajectory from there for him. 2012 was his finest statistical year, when he delivered 74 punts for 3,707 yards (a massive 50.1-yard gross average), earning an AP Second-Team All-Pro nod and a Pro Bowl nod.

He played in a whopping 190 games for the Saints across 12 seasons, but eventually parted ways after battling through injuries and a slight dip in distance during the 2020 season.

The Saints released Morstead on March 4, 2021, purely as a cap-clearing roster move. He left New Orleans ranked as one of the most beloved and impactful special teams players in franchise history.

Ever since, he’s been bouncing around in the NFL, signing with the Jets, Dolphins, Falcons, and 49ers, before finally landing in Indy in 2026. The Saints and the Colts don’t go head-to-head this season. That’s why Morstead won’t have the actual complete full-circle moment of playing against the Saints suited up as an Indianapolis player.