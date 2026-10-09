Former Saints Draft Pick Gets Another NFL Opportunity Amid Reunion Questions

Former New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal is getting another NFL opportunity, and it comes at an interesting time for his former team.

The Miami Dolphins hosted Neal for a tryout on Thursday, October 8, according to the NFL transaction wire. The 23-year-old was one of three players to work out for Miami, joining long snapper Peter Bowden and punter Wes Pahl.

The development comes just two days after the Minnesota Vikings released Neal from their practice squad, ending his stint with the team after less than a week.

For Saints fans, the timing is particularly notable. New Orleans is dealing with injuries in its own backfield, but a reunion with its former draft pick isn’t currently an option because of the terms of his injury settlement.

Now, another team has a chance to sign him first.

Devin Neal’s Dolphins Tryout Comes After Brief Vikings Stint

Neal has experienced a whirlwind few weeks since leaving New Orleans.

The Saints reached an injury settlement with the running back on September 3, ending his tenure with the franchise just one year after selecting him in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

He resurfaced with Minnesota on September 29, signing with a Vikings team dealing with injuries at running back.

That opportunity didn’t last long.

Minnesota released Neal on October 6, just days before its scheduled Week 5 matchup against New Orleans.

As Heavy previously reported, the move eliminated the possibility of Neal facing his former team this weekend.

Now, Miami is evaluating whether Neal deserves another opportunity.

The Dolphins entered Week 5 with an 0-4 record and are continuing to evaluate their roster under head coach Jeff Hafley. A workout does not guarantee a contract, but it gives Neal a chance to demonstrate that he is healthy and capable of contributing to another NFL backfield.

Saints Face Complicated Devin Neal Reunion Amid RB Injuries

There is another layer to Neal’s latest opportunity that makes the situation especially relevant in New Orleans.

The Saints placed starting running back Travis Etienne Jr. on injured reserve on October 1 because of a hamstring injury. Etienne must miss at least four games, leaving Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller and rookie CJ Donaldson to shoulder more of the workload.

Kamara, who missed time earlier this season with a knee injury, was also listed as limited in practice Thursday because of a back injury.

Under ordinary circumstances, Neal might have been an intriguing depth option for the Saints.

However, Heavy explained Wednesday that the injury settlement Neal reached with New Orleans temporarily prevents the team from re-signing him.

That restriction does not extend to the other 31 NFL franchises.

Week 7 appears to be the earliest New Orleans could bring Neal back under the settlement terms.

That leaves the Saints in an unusual position: A running back they drafted just last year is available at a position where they’ve already lost a starter, but another team could sign him before New Orleans becomes eligible to do so.

There is no indication the Saints have attempted to reunite with Neal or intend to pursue him once eligible.

Devin Neal Showed Promise During Rookie Season With Saints

Neal’s NFL career hasn’t taken off as quickly as his college production suggested it might.

A sixth-round selection out of Kansas, Neal entered the NFL after becoming the Jayhawks’ all-time leading rusher with 4,343 yards. He also scored 53 total touchdowns during his college career.

His rookie campaign with New Orleans was interrupted by injury, but he still made 10 appearances, including three starts.

Neal finished the 2025 season with 206 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries. He added 17 receptions for 104 yards, giving him 310 yards from scrimmage.

Those numbers weren’t enough to secure his long-term future with the Saints, particularly after New Orleans reshaped its backfield in the offseason.

Still, Neal showed enough versatility as a runner and receiver to make his latest workout worth watching.

For now, the Dolphins have only evaluated Neal, and no signing has been announced.

But his next move could close the door on a possible New Orleans reunion before the Saints are even allowed to explore one.