Kellen Moore Has 6 Words for Saints After Falcons Beat New Orleans 45-24

The New Orleans Saints could have treated Monday night’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons as another frustrating defeat in a long NFL season. Head coach Kellen Moore appears determined to make sure that doesn’t happen. After watching his team get beaten 45-24 on one of the most meaningful nights of the season, Moore believes what happened needs to become something bigger.

Atlanta spoiled New Orleans’ Domecoming celebration and dropped the Saints to 1-3, taking control early and never allowing Moore’s team to fully recover. The Falcons led 14-0 after the first quarter and 24-7 at halftime, putting New Orleans in comeback mode for most of the night. Speaking with NOF Network (@nofnetwork) afterward, Moore made it clear he wants the loss to stick with his players.

“We gotta use this as a big-time learning lesson and a launching point,” Moore said. “We’ve gotta look at this as a great lesson. A very hard lesson that we have to learn.”

Kellen Moore Believes Saints Will Find Their Way

There were plenty of lessons available for New Orleans. The Saints struggled to establish their running game, surrendered more than 200 rushing yards and watched Atlanta score five touchdowns on the ground. Even after New Orleans showed some fight offensively, the early deficit proved far too much to overcome.

What matters now is whether those problems become recurring themes or the kind of mistakes that force a team to change. Moore isn’t pretending the Saints are where they need to be, but he also isn’t speaking like a coach who has lost confidence in his locker room.

“I know we have opportunities ahead of ourselves,” Moore said. “I know we have the right guys in that locker room to keep sticking together and keep growing.”

Then came the six words that summarized Moore’s outlook for everything ahead.

“We are going to find it.”

That’s a confident statement for a team sitting at 1-3, especially after the way Atlanta controlled Monday night’s game. New Orleans has already experienced enough inconsistency to understand that simply believing things will improve isn’t going to fix them.

Still, Moore’s comments reveal how he plans to handle one of the Saints’ lowest moments of the young season. He isn’t asking his team to forget what happened against Atlanta. He wants them to remember exactly how it felt, learn from it and use the embarrassment as fuel.

For Moore, the Falcons loss can’t simply be something New Orleans moves past. It has to become the moment the Saints begin moving forward.