Saints Announce Franctic Roster Moves After 1-4 Start

1-4 is a good time to consider a mini roster overhaul. The New Orleans Saints thought as much too, as they scrambled to make key changes to the roster in a last-ditch attempt to save their roster.

The Saints made plenty of changes this week to their active 53-man roster, demoting some players, promoting others, and entirely cutting ties with a few.

Saints Roster Moves: Who Went Out?

Looking at who went out, long snapper Cal Adomitis had his contract terminated. The Pittsburgh alum was signed off the Dolphins practice squad on September 23rd.

Veteran long snapper Zach Wood was placed on injured reserve with a calf injury after the first week of the season. Adomitis was the second deep snapper after the injury to Wood. Adomitis played in three games for the Saints after spending the previous four years with five teams.

Scott Daly snapped in Week 2 against the Ravens, but was signed by the Bears to their active roster from the Saints practice squad.

However, the moves that shocked the Saints fans the most were the franchise waiving cornerback Jayden Price along with wide receiver Brock Rechsteiner.

Price earned a spot on the active roster after an interception against the Jaguars in preseason. Rechsteiner was placed on the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner list for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs on August 6th, and has to sit out the first six games.

In addition to those active roster cuts, a pair of practice squad contracts were terminated by the Saints today as well: running back Ulysses Bentley and wide receiver Trey Palmer.

Bentley signed with the Saints practice squad at the beginning of this month and had not seen any action with the club. Palmer didn’t get to play in any regular season games, but did find playing time against the Rams in preseason.

Saints Roster Moves: Who Came In?

On the other side of the ledger, turning to who came in, they re-signed cornerback Decamerion Richardson. Originally drafted in the 4th round by the Raiders in 2024, he was awarded to the Saints off waivers at the end of the 2025 preseason and played in a couple of games last year.

To build out depth, wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. and running back Jarquez Hunter were added to the practice squad.

All this simply left the Saints roster in a frenzy, almost clueless heading into their Week 5 matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

To manage the immediate fallout, GM Mickey Loomis later announced activating linebacker Jaylan Ford and safety Lorenzo Styles Jr. from Injured Reserve, elevating (standard) tackle Easton Kilty and wide receiver Cedric Tillman to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Jordyn Tyson has been on the designated to return portion of the injured reserve list since the season began with an aggravated hamstring injury. The Saints first-round pick is not expected to be activated for at least another week.

The roster moves are frantic, and it’s clear that the Saints are getting desperate for a win. At 1-4, that would naturally be the case for any team. However, it’s more urgent for Moore and Loomis, mainly because Saints owner Gayle Benson has publicly issued the head coach and general manager an ultimatum to win now or own up to their mistakes.

They have no room to breathe and need to pull off a win or go home.