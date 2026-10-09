Saints’ Cam Jordan Has Had Enough of the Talk Surrounding Vikings’ NFL-Worst Passing Offense

The New Orleans Saints are preparing for a matchup against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings, and veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan wants absolutely nothing to do with the conversation surrounding Minnesota’s struggling offense. Despite the Vikings sitting at the bottom of the NFL’s passing rankings, Jordan believes people are overlooking the only statistic that truly matters.

Minnesota enters Sunday’s matchup with a perfect 4-0 record, even though its passing attack ranks 32nd in the league. That unusual combination has created questions about whether the Vikings can continue winning without consistently producing through the air.

However, Jordan made his feelings clear when asked about Minnesota’s offensive struggles. The longtime Saints defender was visibly frustrated by the emphasis on statistical rankings rather than the results Minnesota has produced.

“I mean, they are 4-0,” Jordan said. “I could care less about a ranking. What does that have to do with Sunday?”

His response offers an interesting perspective on a team that has found ways to win without the offensive production typically associated with an undefeated record.

Saints’ Cameron Jordan Refuses to Overlook Vikings Despite Offensive Struggles

Jordan continued by explaining why he believes winning should always take priority over efficiency.

“The mission is always to win,” Jordan said. “It’s not, ‘Hey, let’s be more efficient in our win.’ Sure, you can clean stuff up, but winning comes first.”

There is something refreshing about Jordan’s perspective, especially considering how frequently NFL teams are evaluated through advanced statistics, rankings and weekly offensive production. Those numbers can reveal important weaknesses, but they cannot completely explain why a team continues finding ways to win.

Minnesota’s offense has certainly left plenty to be desired. However, the Vikings have compensated through their defense and special teams, demonstrating that there is more than one formula for success in the NFL.

That is precisely why Jordan’s comments should resonate with Saints fans. New Orleans cannot afford to approach Sunday’s matchup believing Minnesota’s offensive ranking guarantees an advantage. The Vikings have already demonstrated an ability to overcome their limitations, and overlooking an undefeated opponent would be a serious mistake.

Jordan also understands that defensive success is ultimately measured by whether it helps produce victories. A dominant statistical performance means considerably less when the opposing team finds a way to win.

The Saints have their own issues to address, particularly after a disappointing start to the season. Jordan’s message suggests that he is far more concerned with changing New Orleans’ record than celebrating favorable matchups on paper.

Minnesota might have the NFL’s least productive passing attack, but its undefeated record remains impossible to ignore. For Jordan, the lesson is simple: Rankings might generate headlines throughout the week, but nobody remembers where an offense ranked when the final score determines who won.