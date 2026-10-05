Saints Add Fadil Diggs, Who Shares Football Career With Brother

The New Orleans Saints are set up to be shorthanded on Monday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons.

Carl Granderson, Anfernee Jennings and Kaden Elliss were already ruled out before Monday night, and Pete Werner headed toward kickoff with a questionable tag.

That brings Fadil Diggs into the fold.

Diggs is one of two players elevated from the practice squad to play on Monday, along with linebacker Jackson Sirmon.

Saints elevated edge rusher Fadil Diggs and linebacker Jackson Sirmon from the practice squad to the active roster with edges Carl Granderson and Anfernee Jennings and LB Kaden Elliss ruled out, and LB Pete Werner questionable — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) October 5, 2026

Diggs is the one who will catch the eyes of more fans — because of his last name, and the fact that two NFL players share that name with him.

Is Fadil Diggs Related to Stefon, Trevon?

There is no record that Fadil Diggs is related to the wide receiver Stefon or the cornerback Trevon, both of whom are NFL stars with that same last name.

There’s also no record of Fadil being related to Quandre Diggs, another NFL player.

Fadil Diggs is the son of Toma Robinson and Mark Diggs. He’s from East Camden, N.J.

Fadil does have a football brother, though.

Fadil Diggs’ Brother

Diggs’ brother is younger than him, and his name is Fatim Diggs.

Fatim Diggs is now enrolled as a linebacker at Syracuse University, which is where Fadil finished his college career.

Who is Fadil Diggs?

Fadil Diggs is a 24-year old linebacker for the Saints.

He played high school ball at Woodrow Wilson HS in Camden, New Jersey. There, he played both ways as a senior. In his senior year, he had 65 catches for 1,031 yards and 11 touchdowns along with 95 tackles, 21 sacks and five forced fumbles. He was the New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year.

Diggs was a four-star recruit who chose Texas A&M over Georgia and Ohio State.

After spending four college seasons at Texas A&M, Diggs transferred to Syracuse for his final season.

Diggs then spent his final season earning himself a spot as an NFL Draft pick. It didn’t hurt that he measured 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-7 wingspan in the pre-draft process while running a 4.57-second 40-yard dash.

The Saints drafted Diggs at No. 254 overall in the seventh round.

Diggs appeared in five games in 2025 for the Saints but didn’t record a stat.

If he makes a tackle or any other kind of play on Monday Night Football, it’ll be a first for Diggs in his NFL career.