Saints Injury Report Has Bad Chris Olave Illness News

Chris Olave continues to raise concern this week on the New Orleans Saints‘ injury report.

He has yet to miss a game, but that hasn’t stopped him from being limited or missing practices altogether as the season has gone on.

That remains true in Week 6 as the Saints prepare to play at the new York Giants.

This time around, it’s actually a bit more concerning with the latest update on Thursday.

Chris Olave Injury, Illness Update

Olave missed practice entirely for a second consecutive day on Thursday.

He’s listed with an illness, the same thing he was listed with on Wednesday.

It feels like somewhat often, an NFL player will miss one day of practice with an illness. Two days in a row is a lot less common, and it raises at least a little doubt about whether Olave will play in Week 6.

Friday’s injury report will be quite telling. A return to practice for Olave would be a big deal, but if he’s not back out there, it’ll be something worth watching quite closely heading into the weekend.

Olave has played in all five games this season and been really good for the Saints as their No. 1 wide receiver.

He caught 10 passes for 182 yards in Week 1.

In Week 2, it was eight catches for 86 yards and a touchdown.

His Week 3 stats were nine catches for 107 yards.

Then in Week 4, Olave went for eight catches and 116 yards. In each of the first four weeks, he had double-digit targets.

Olave cooled down a bit in Week 5, catching 4-of-6 targets for 46 yards.

If he were to miss a game, Devaughn Vele would become the No. 1 WR, with rookie Bryce Lance as the No. 2.

An Olave absence would also likely result in more 2-TE sets with Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant on the field at the same time.

At this point, Friday’s injury report will be the most useful information yet. An illness is different from an injury in that a player could likely simply get over it in a day. But until that happens, Olave is a question mark.

Saints Injury Report

There are a couple other things worth noting on the Saints’ Thursday injury report on Oct. 15.

Kaden Elliss, the linebacker out with a calf injury, still did not participate.

Alvin Kamara’s back injury had him limited in practice for a second consecutive day.

QB Tyler Shough has participated fully both days this week despite his left hand injury.

And the one new addition Thursday with an injury is rookie Lorenzo Styles, who wasn’t on the report on Wednesday at all but popped up as limited with a knee injury on Thursday.