Saints Seem to Flip Kendre Miller, Alvin Kamara in RB Depth Chart

The New Orleans Saints continue to confound NFL fans with their RB depth chart.

It seems like the Saints have done something different each week at the running back position, which can make evaluating guys like Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller for fantasy football purposes or for simple game expectations can be quite tricky.

The Saints will have another opportunity to confuse everyone in Week 6. They hit the road to take on the New York Giants, a game that New Orleans will feel it can win against its former quarterback Jameis Winston.

They’ll have to get the RB position right to make it happen, though.

Alvin Kamara vs. Kendre Miller

This is the big question for as long as Travis Etienne is on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Kamara seemed to be the first man up, and that was mostly the case in Week 4, as he was on the field often and found the end zone.

But then in the lead-up to Week 5, Kamara battled a back injury that limited him in practice.

It’s not clear if that changed plans or if the Saints would’ve done this all along, but the touches flipped in Week 5 against the Vikings.

Kamara had just three runs for 12 yards along with two catches for negative-6 yards. All of that came early in the game.

Miller finished the game with 10 runs for 30 yards and a touchdown.

It wasn’t a great day for Miller, but it was the leading day in the backfield, and that’s notable. Even CJ Donaldson (4 carries, 13 yards, 1 catch, 7 yards) had the same amount of touches as Kamara.

It’ll be worth watching both the injury report and the comments by head coach Kellen Moore this week, because he’ll really have to affirm that it’s Kamara’s gig, otherwise it’ll be easier to buy into Miller.

Saints RB Depth Chart

Etienne would be the RB1 if healthy, but he’s still on IR for at least a few more weeks.

Kamara seemed to be the next man up, but that doesn’t appear to be the case any longer.

The depth chart website Ourlads lists Miller as the RB1 heading into the Week 6 game against the Giants.

That’s just one resource, but it’s frequently updated, and it sure seems to give a good idea of what’s going on most of the time. Last week it had Kamara as RB1, so it has changed its tune.

The Saints also have the aforementioned Donaldson as RB3 and a fullback option. On the practice squad, they’ve got Zamir White and the newly signed Jarquez Hunter.

Kamara is the veteran and a Saints legend, but his time seems to be passing by as younger backs get more opportunities in New Orleans.