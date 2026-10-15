‘Unacceptable’: Tyler Shough Backs Saints Owner’s Brutal Callout Ahead Of Giants Showdown

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough isn’t arguing with his owner. A day after Gayle Benson publicly labeled the team’s 1-4 start unacceptable, the second-year passer said Wednesday that her remarks simply echoed what the locker room already demands of itself.

“She wasn’t saying anything that wasn’t already known,” Shough said, adding that the players hold the same expectations for themselves. The timing gives the message extra weight, with a road trip to face the New York Giants on Sunday.

Benson Spreads The Accountability

Speaking to the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club on Tuesday, Benson delivered a rare public callout and said the fan base deserves better. She divided responsibility across the building rather than pointing at one person.

Head coach Kellen Moore and his assistants, she said, are responsible for preparing the players. General manager Mickey Loomis and the football staff own the roster, and the players own their execution. Her closing line, that she is responsible for holding the organization accountable, set the tone for the week.

The comments put the coaching staff and the front office under the same microscope, and a closer look at Benson’s message to Moore and Loomis shows why the remarks landed so loudly in New Orleans.

Moore said he had not met with Benson since she spoke. Asked whether he viewed her words as a deadline for results, he kept it brief: “I just think it’s where we’re at.”

How The Saints Season Slipped Away

The 2026 campaign opened with plenty of fight. The Saints erased a 21-point deficit in Detroit before falling 31-30 in overtime on a failed two-point try, then rallied past Baltimore 24-17 on Shough’s fourth-down sneak with 1:28 remaining.

Once the club returned to the Caesars Superdome, the results flipped. Three straight home dates produced three straight losses, and the defense allowed 103 points across that stretch.

Week Opponent Result Shough Passing Yards 1 at Detroit L 31-30 (OT) 410 2 at Baltimore W 24-17 252 3 vs. Las Vegas L 35-27 255 4 vs. Atlanta L 45-24 286 5 vs. Minnesota L 23-13 96

The Minnesota Low Point

Sunday’s loss to the unbeaten Vikings exposed the offense like no game before it. New Orleans finished with 142 total yards, nine first downs and just two conversions on 10 third-down tries.

Shough’s 96 passing yards marked a franchise low for a Saints quarterback with at least 20 attempts. According to Pro Football Focus charting, Minnesota sent extra rushers on 23 of his 27 dropbacks, and Moore took the blame for the protection plan afterward.

Ball security is the broader concern. The Saints have committed 11 turnovers, tied for second-most in the league, undercutting an attack that still averages 23.6 points per game.

A Different Kind Of Test At MetLife Stadium

The Giants lead the NFC East at 3-1-1 in John Harbaugh’s first season, despite losing Jaxson Dart to a season-ending knee injury in Week 2. Jameis Winston has steadied the offense, throwing for 326 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 27-27 overtime tie in Washington.

Winston’s top targets carried that comeback. Malik Nabers caught 11 passes for 121 yards and a score, while tight end Isaiah Likely added 11 grabs for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

Where New Orleans Can Find Relief

This matchup may finally offer Shough some breathing room. Entering Week 5, New York ranked last in pressure rate at 22.1%, and edge rusher Brian Burns is out for the season.

That contrast matters for a passer who faced 73 pressures through the first four weeks, second-most in the league. When he has had time, Shough has looked like the quarterback who helped the club win four of its final five games in 2025.

The catch is that the Giants created a takeaway on 17.5% of opponent drives through four weeks, third-best in the NFL. That number collides directly with the visitors’ turnover problem.

Key Numbers Ahead Of Kickoff

17-17: the all-time regular-season series between the clubs

3: consecutive New Orleans wins in the matchup, most recently 26-14 in October 2025

1,299: Shough’s passing yards through five games

8.8 and 122.8: Chris Olave’s catches and receiving yards per game through Week 4, before Minnesota held him to four grabs for 46 yards

Olave’s chance to rebound against a softer pass rush is one of the storylines analysts will watch most closely. For fans who study individual matchups, his receiving line and Shough’s completion total are a test of preparation over gut feeling, and breakdowns of NFL props on OnlineSportsBetting.net reward exactly that kind of homework on pressure rates and target share.

Saints Controlling What They Can

Shough pointed out how quickly perception swings in this league. Win a game and a team is suddenly the greatest; drop a few and everything is the worst. His answer is to stick with the daily process, believing the group still has “a really good chance to go on a run here.”

Moore struck a similar note on Wednesday. He described a locker room searching for the right formula, sharing the same objectives as ownership and focused on playing and coaching better.

What Comes Next for Saints

Sunday’s noon CT kickoff on FOX is the final stop before New Orleans hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers at Stade de France on Oct. 25, the NFL’s first regular-season game in Paris. A bye week follows.

A win in New Jersey would send the club overseas with real momentum and an answer for its owner. A fourth straight loss would make the trip across the Atlantic feel a lot longer.