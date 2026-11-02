Giants Receive ‘Aggressive’ Update on Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors

The New York Giants will be back in action in Week 9, and when they return to the field, they could look like a very different team. Reports have indicated that the Giants are one of several teams looking to swing a trade with the Indianapolis Colts for superstar running back Jonathan Taylor, with his saga potentially set to end this week.

Even with Cam Skattebo putting together a standout performance the last time we saw him against the Houston Texans, that hasn’t been enough to stop New York from making a run at Taylor. In the wake of the Colts’ embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, it sounds like the Giants are stepping up their pursuit of Taylor.

Giants ‘Aggressively’ Pursuing Jonathan Taylor Trade

Here’s everything I know about the #Colts’ trade talks involving RB Jonathan Taylor, WR Josh Downs, DT Grover Stewart and other players, including which teams are interested and why Indianapolis is trading players away.Discussed with @Realrclark25 on #ThePivot: https://t.co/ZANCGWaIE2 pic.twitter.com/h2YyOt9mb3— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 2, 2026

New York has had its fair share of running back woes this season, which helps explain its interest in Taylor. Skattebo entered the year as the starter, but fumbling issues resulted in him getting no carries in the team’s Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The problem is that Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary haven’t been particularly effective, with Najee Harris also struggling before getting released after the aforementioned loss to the Saints.

Taylor could come in and fix the Giants’ running back issues in the blink of an eye. Even when considering his deflated snap count in Week 8 as a result of the Colts’ ongoing trade talks involving him, Taylor still has run for 610 yards and eight touchdowns on 148 carries this year, while also catching 21 passes for 202 more yards.

Seeing a player of Taylor’s caliber become available at the trade deadline is a rarity, which is why so many teams are in on him. The Giants are one team, and while there have been concerns about Indy’s sky-high asking price for its talented running back, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that New York is among a group of teams “aggressively” pursuing the three-time Pro Bowler.

My understanding is that five to six teams have been aggressively pursuing him: Giants, Packers, Broncos, Seahawks, Bengals, Vikings,” Schultz said on “The Pivot.” “I believe he’d also be open to a fresh start, and I think it’ll take at least a second-round (pick) plus additional compensation to get it done. I do expect that to happen.”

Giants Attempting to Swing a Blockbuster Trade for Jonathan Taylor

Getty JACKSONVILLE, FL – NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts hands off the ball to running back Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

It’s kind of surprising to see the Giants pursuing Taylor so heavily, but it seems like John Harbaugh and the coaching staff just don’t have much trust in Skattebo. Taylor is a surefire upgrade over Skattebo, but if the asking price is so high, at what point does it not become worth it for New York to make this deal?

Even if the Giants go above and beyond for Taylor, the number of other suitors may make it difficult for them to find a way to put together a deal here. Still, New York is very clearly in the running for Taylor’s services, and with a resolution expected to take place this week, all eyes will be on the team’s front office to see if it can come out on top in the sweepstakes for the Colts’ talented playmaker.