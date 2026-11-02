Giants RB Cam Skattebo Put on Notice Amid Trade Speculation

The New York Giants got some good news during their bye week, as they remain the only team in the NFC East with a .500 or better record.

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a stunning upset against the Arizona Cardinals, while the Commanders handed the Philadelphia Eagles their sixth consecutive loss.

Oddsmakers did not have the New York Giants as the favorites in the division entering the bye, despite having the best record; however, following Week 8’s results, the Giants are now the favorites.

As a result, the team will most likely be buyers at the trade deadline. With the deadline approaching, the Giants have been linked to several high-profile running backs, in particular Colts superstar Jonathan Taylor. Now, with the team getting ready to come out of their bye, Giants running back Cam Skattebo has been put on notice.

New York Giants Running Back Cam Skattebo Put on Notice

Giants on SI’s Mike D’Abate named New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo as one of the players who will decide the second half of the season.

D’Abate wrote of Skattebo: “After a string of subpar performances to begin the season, most notably a Week 6 loss to the Saints in which he saw just six snaps and zero carries, Skattebo returned to the Giants’ offensive mix with a vengeance.

In their overtime victory over Houston, the Arizona State product had his best game to date, carrying the ball 17 times for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Like McCarthy, however, Skattebo now faces the challenge of maintaining and even exceeding his improved play.

If offensive coordinator Matt Nagy continues to deploy the 24-year-old as the team’s lead back, Skattebo will need to perform consistently on every down while setting the tone for fellow running backs Devin Singletary and Greg DeRosiers.”

Giants’ Trade Speculation

Despite Skattebo’s strong performance during his last outing against the Houston Texans, the Giants were reported to be one of the teams interested in Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

Additionally, as D’Abate mentioned, Skattebo had a subpar start to the season. Whether his performance against Houston was enough to stop New York’s interest in adding a running back remains to be seen.

Giants Wire’s Dan Benton wrote of New York’s interest in Taylor: “The Colts are now open to dealing the 27-year-old three-time Pro Bowler as part of a broader roster reset. Indianapolis has already moved Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson and Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner in recent days, collecting a 2027 third-round pick, a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick in return.

For the Giants, the interest arrives at a logical moment. With Tyrone Tracy Jr. on injured reserve (IR) due to a hamstring injury and the backfield currently centered on Cam Skattebo and Devin Singletary, adding a proven lead back could strengthen the group for the stretch run and beyond.

Taylor enters Sunday’s game with 587 rushing yards and eight touchdowns this season, tying him for the NFL lead in scores. He ranks second in Colts history with 8,185 career rushing yards and holds the franchise record with 77 rushing touchdowns.”

The New York Giants will play one more game, against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, prior to the NFL trade deadline.