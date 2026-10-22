Giants Get Bad News on Pair of Defensive Starters for Texans Game

The New York Giants face one of the NFL’s top defenses in Week 7 as they hit the road to take on the Houston Texans — and they’re on track to do so with two key pieces missing from their own defense.

“Three Giants did not practice: LB Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder), CB Greg Newsome (concussion), TE Chris Manhertz (calf),” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “Giants seem headed towards being without Edmunds and Newsome on Sunday in Houston.”

With Edmunds, some concerns have arisen about his long-term availability.

“Asked Giants LB Tremaine Edmunds if his shoulder injury may be long term: ‘I’m still talking to the trainers and stuff now. So we’ll see,’ he said,” New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

The Giants are 3-2-1 and in first place in the NFC East but haven’t won in two weeks — a tie against the Washington Commanders in Week 5 and a loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 6.

Edmunds Filling Up Stat Sheet for Giants

The pairing of Edmunds and rookie 1st-round pick Arvell Reese at inside linebacker has been critical to the Giants fixing what was arguably the NFL’s worst position group in 2025, with teams averaging almost 7.0 yards per carry against them.

Edmunds signed a 3-year, $36 million free-agent contract and leads the Giants with 50 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and 4 TFL.

Newsome Ruled Out Late in Saints Loss

The Giants lost Newsome when he was ruled out with a concussion early in the fourth quarter of the loss to the Saints — a game where the Giants stormed back from a 34-10 deficit with 10 minutes left, only to fall to a 34-27 loss that came down to the final play.

Newsome, a 2021 1st-round pick by the Cleveland Browns, has approximately $34 million in career earnings and is in his first season with the Giants after signing a 1-year, $8 million contract in March.

“CB Greg Newsome is being evaluated for a concussion. Colton Hood is inactive today with a concussion. Nic Jones, who is more of a slot corner, is in for Newsome,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on X.