Giants Called ‘Best Trade Fit’ for 1,000-Yard Pro Bowl RB

The New York Giants might be swinging for the fences with a trade for Indianapolis Colts running back and NFL All-Pro Jonathan Taylor. They probably don’t need to do that — especially at a price tag that could cost them most of their picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Instead, the Giants might want to consider a trade for Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard, with The Athletic’s Daniel Popper calling the Giants the “Best Trade Fit” for the Pro Bowler.

“Pollard, who signed with the Titans in free agency in 2024, is on an expiring contract,” Popper wrote on November 3. “He has looked like a very motivated player over the past two weeks. Pollard rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns against the Browns in Week 7. He followed that up 117 yards and two touchdowns against the Bengals in Week 8. Over that two-game span, Pollard was second among all running backs in scrimmage yards, trailing only the Lions‘ Jahmyr Gibbs. He’s emerged as a viable option for a RB-needy team that does not want to offer the draft capital necessary for Jonathan Taylor.”

Pollard’s Quiet Domination for Multiple Teams

Pollard has quietly been one of the NFL’s most effective running backs in recent years and is on pace to rush for over 1,000 yards for the fifth consecutive season in 2026, with 595 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns through 8 games.

As Popper pointed out, he’s also in the final season of a 3-year, $21.75 million contract, compared to Taylor, who just signed a 2-year, $44 million contract extension in August.

Price For Jonathan Taylor Seems Way Too High

Taylor’s price may have risen to the point where the Giants need to reconsider their pursuit — recent reports say the Colts want the same return for Taylor that the San Francisco 49ers received when they traded with the Carolina Panthers for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in 2022.

That would mean the Giants give up four draft picks — 2nd round, 3rd round, 4th round, and 5th round — to get Taylor. Which seems like too much, especially when a player like Pollard is available.

The Giants have another option — just ride with their current group of running backs, led by the rollercoaster ride that is starter Cam Skattebo along with backups Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary.