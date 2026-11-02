Giants Announce Cam Skattebo Injury News Before Eagles Game

On Sunday, the New York Giants will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Most recently, the Eagles lost their sixth consecutive game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football. Meanwhile, the New York Giants saw their lead in the NFC East increase despite being on their bye week.

With their sights set on Philadelphia, the New York Giants announced an injury update after running back Cam Skattebo got hurt during his last carry of the game against the Houston Texans.

New York Giants Announce Cam Skattebo Injury Status

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan posted on X: “Abdul Carter is an illness, according to John Harbaugh.

Skattebo is ‘day to day’ and will likely be a decision that takes up to the game.”

Abdul Carter is an illness, according to John Harbaugh. Skattebo is "day to day" and will likely be a decision that takes up to the game. https://t.co/UZLiOQIxHg — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 2, 2026

Prior to Harbaugh’s comments, Raanan posted on X: “Giants returned to work after their bye week and didn’t see OLB Abdul Carter (calf). RB Cam Skattebo worked on the side with a trainer after hurting hamstring previous week vs. Texans.”

In New York’s previous game against Houston, Skattebo registered 17 carries for 124 rushing yards and one touchdown. His 42-yard run in overtime was his longest carry of the season, and among the most important plays in New York’s victory. However, he appeared to suffer his hamstring injury during that long run.

Regarding Skattebo’s injury and status, Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina wrote: “It’s unclear whether Skattebo is simply trying to buy a couple more days to let his hamstring fully heal before the team begins its prep for Sunday’s road game at Philadelphia, or whether the injury could limit him in practice and, potentially, the upcoming game.

Either way, the Giants, who last week placed running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. on IR with a hamstring injury, are not taking any chances of going into the critical division matchup with just Devin Singletary and newcomer Gregory Desrosiers, whom they signed last week off the Chargers’ practice squad.”

Cam Skattebo’s 2026 Season

After suffering a devastating season-ending injury during his rookie season, Cam Skattebo has had an up-and-down sophomore season. He has totaled 418 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 4.3 yards per carry.

He was also named by Giants on SI’s Mike D’Abate as one of the players who will decide how the second half of the season turns out for New York.

D’Abate wrote of Skattebo: “After a string of subpar performances to begin the season, most notably a Week 6 loss to the Saints in which he saw just six snaps and zero carries, Skattebo returned to the Giants’ offensive mix with a vengeance.

In their overtime victory over Houston, the Arizona State product had his best game to date, carrying the ball 17 times for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Like McCarthy, however, Skattebo now faces the challenge of maintaining and even exceeding his improved play.

If offensive coordinator Matt Nagy continues to deploy the 24-year-old as the team’s lead back, Skattebo will need to perform consistently on every down while setting the tone for fellow running backs Devin Singletary and Greg DeRosiers.”