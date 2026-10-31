New York Giants Urged to Avoid Jonathan Taylor Mistake

Entering the team’s bye in Week 8, the New York Giants sit atop the NFC East at 4-2-1. No other team in the division has a record above .500. The Dallas Cowboys are the closest team to the Giants at 3-4, but New York has already beaten Dallas earlier in the season.

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, the team has a real chance to cement its position as the favorite in the division by making a couple of additions to what is turning out to be an already strong team.

While adding an interior defensive lineman may be the more pressing necessity for the Giants, the team could also be involved in making a blockbuster trade for Indianapolis Colts superstar running back Jonathan Taylor. A new report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter included the Giants as one of the teams that has expressed interest in the running back.

However, that has now received some pushback from an NFL analyst.

New York Giants Urged to Avoid Trading for Jonathan Taylor

The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen posted on X: “Giants going after Jonathan Taylor is a classic team that’s “ahead of schedule” mistake imo. Harbaugh has made a difference and they are competing every week but do they really think they are a RB away from being a true contender? JT should be for a contender trying to go over the top.”

Regarding the New York Giants’ interest in Taylor, Giants Wire’s Dan Benton wrote: “The organization is seeking a comparable package for Taylor, modeled after the second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks the San Francisco 49ers sent to Carolina for Christian McCaffrey in 2022.

For the Giants, the interest arrives at a logical moment. With Tyrone Tracy Jr. on injured reserve (IR) due to a hamstring injury and the backfield currently centered on Cam Skattebo and Devin Singletary, adding a proven lead back could strengthen the group for the stretch run and beyond.

Taylor enters Sunday’s game with 587 rushing yards and eight touchdowns this season, tying him for the NFL lead in scores. He ranks second in Colts history with 8,185 career rushing yards and holds the franchise record with 77 rushing touchdowns.”

New York Giants Running Backs

Despite New York’s running backs combining for 180 rushing yards in their latest game against the Houston Texans, we are only one game removed from head coach John Harbaugh calling out the running backs. Harbaugh indicated that the team did not have a running back like Saquon Barkley or Derrick Henry that demanded carries. For that reason, interest in an All-Pro running back like Jonathan Taylor makes sense.

Despite this, Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina seems to believe New York will avoid trading for a high-profile running back like Taylor. She wrote: “I still do not think the Giants are going to trade for a running back. Again, I will die on the hill because, given the inconsistency of the run defense, in my opinion, they have to acquire a big-bodied plugger for their defensive line, and that is the move that should be prioritized.

I can’t see the Giants parting with premium assets like a Day 1 or Day 2 draft pick for a running back when they’re not one running back away from making a run.”

Traina and Nguyen seem to agree that the Giants are not one running back away. Whether New York’s decision-makers agree remains to be seen.