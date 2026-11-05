Giants Get Clear Message on Potential Derrick Henry Trade Before Week 9

At 4-2-1, the New York Giants are the favorites to win the NFC East, something the team has not done since their 2011 Super Bowl season.

Under head coach John Harbaugh, the team has impressed this season. With the rest of the division in apparent turmoil, the Giants have a legitimate shot of returning to the postseason.The team is not taking that lightly, as reports have surfaced that the Giants are planning on being aggressive at the upcoming trade deadline.

Among the positions of need for New York is running back, where starting running back Cam Skattebo has had an up-and-down sophomore season and is now dealing with a hamstring injury that may force him to miss Sunday’s Week 9 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants have reportedly been interested in adding a running back at the trade deadline, with Colts running back Jonathan Taylor being the primary target. However, with Indianapolis’ high asking price for Taylor, some have wondered about the availability of Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, who was coached by Harbaugh the past two seasons.

Now, the Giants have received a clear message on a potential trade for Derrick Henry.

New York Giants Get Clear Derrick Henry Message

The Baltimore Ravens are set to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. The Ravens have had a difficult season, as they are at the bottom of their division at 4-4 and are now dealing with a new injury to star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who went on injured reserve after Week 8. That led to questions about the availability of Derrick Henry.

Unfortunately, a recent Ravens trade may reduce the chances of the New York Giants acquiring Henry.

Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina wrote: “Baltimore, which will start undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano on Thursday, has reportedly acquired veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals to lead its offense the rest of the way.

With the Ravens taking such measures to stay afloat, any hope of the Giants, who are believed to be in the market for a bell-cow running back, working out a deal for Henry is likely over.

The 32-year-old Henry, signed through the 2027 season, has been mentioned as a possible fallback for the Giants, who have also reportedly been linked to Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

Henry spent two seasons under Harbaugh in Baltimore and led the NFL in rushing touchdowns (16) in 2024. That familiarity and Henry’s contract made him a plausible alternative.”

Derrick Henry’s Availability

Meanwhile, NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported that the Ravens are getting inquiries on Derrick Henry.

La Canfora wrote: “The Baltimore Ravens are getting inquires on future Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline, according to league sources, and would be foolish not to listen intently and trade him to a contender.

Henry is a free agent at the end of the season, he is 32, where almost all running back careers expire, and the Ravens are going to be getting younger next season, especially if they try to carry Jackson at an $84M cap hit.

Multiple execs told me they think the Ravens could get third-round value for Henry. After giving away a 2028 second-round pick to the Eagles for struggling (and concussed at the time) offensive lineman Cam Jurgens, this team badly needs additional draft capital.”

However, La Canfora added that those he’s spoken to believe Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is too stubborn to sell at the trade deadline.