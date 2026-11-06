Giants Target Derrick Henry Shares True Feelings on Potential Trade

On Sunday, the 4-2-1 New York Giants will take on the 2-6 Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

It will mark New York’s final game before the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday. With a legitimate chance of claiming their first division title since 2011, the Giants are reportedly interested in adding high-profile playmakers.

One of the primary areas where the Giants have shown interest in adding talent is the running back position. The Giants have been constantly linked to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Now, a new report stated that the team had also shown interest in Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry.

Now, Derrick Henry has sent a clear message on trade rumors after the Ravens lost their third consecutive game.

New York Giants Trade Target Derrick Henry Sends Clear Message

Following Thursday Night Football, where Derrick Henry’s Baltimore Ravens suffered a third consecutive loss, the running back spoke about potentially being on the move. Henry said, “I have not mentioned me going anywhere else. I’m saying, ‘Let’s go back to work. Let’s try to get better and turn this thing around.’”

A to Z Sports’ Austin Stanley reported prior to Thursday Night Football that the New York Giants were one of two teams to show interest in the superstar running back. Stanley wrote: “The clock is ticking on Derrick Henry’s time with the Baltimore Ravens. With the NFL trade deadline closing in, Baltimore faces a real decision on its 32-year-old running back. The two teams have surfaced as potential trade partners, according to A to Z Sports sources, and both have familiar connections: the New England Patriots and the New York Giants, coached by two of Henry’s former head coaches in Mike Vrabel and John Harbaugh.

We’re not saying Henry’s run in Baltimore is a foregone conclusion. But it’s expected that the Ravens playoff chances are trending in the wrong direction.”

New York Giants Interest in Henry

Given the Giants’ reported interest in Taylor, it is not surprising to see New York also showing interest in Henry. The Ravens running back will likely be less expensive in a trade than Taylor, as Henry is 32 years old and only has one year remaining on his contract.

Additionally, Giants head coach John Harbaugh, who coached Henry the previous two seasons, previously alluded to the Ravens running back after veteran Najee Harris complained about a lack of carries. At the time, Harbaugh said, “I would love for us to be in that kind of a circumstance. A Derrick Henry circumstance or a Saquon Barkley circumstance or whatever it might be. That would be great, and we haven’t. Our run game hasn’t earned that yet, and none of those guys have.”

After those comments, New York’s running backs stepped up and combined for 180 rushing yards against Houston. However, both Tyrone Tracy and Cam Skattebo suffered injuries during that game.

The five-time Pro Bowl running back is struggling without quarterback Lamar Jackson in the lineup. Henry has posted a career-low 3.9 yards per carry this season. The veteran leads the league in rushing attempts this season.